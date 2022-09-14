Vanann Elizabeth Madden, 63, passed away on May 21, 2022. Vanann was born in Houston, Texas to Russell and Alice Madden. She grew up in east and south Texas arriving in Sanger in 1972. She graduated in 1977 from Sanger High School and San Angelo State University in 1981 with a computer programming degree. Her work took her to Seattle, Washington where she enjoyed several years with extended family. She was always grateful for the time she spent with family in Northwest. Vanann traveled extensively, enjoyed scuba diving, and meeting people. She particularly loved horses and dogs. She was an avid photographer and especially loved to capture the wonder of sunsets and scenic views.
After several geographical moves for work, Vanann settled in Magnolia, Texas where she made many friends and enjoyed family living in the Houston area. Vanann is preceded in death by her father, Russell Madden. Her mother, Alice Madden, passed away on Sept 11 of this year. Those remaining to cherish her memory are her brothers Russell Madden and wife, Joy, of Denton; and Todd Madden and wife, Jill, of Houston; Sister Paula Madden Dwyer and husband, Paul, of Sanger. She is also survived by her Uncle Carlos Araoz of Sanger; nephews Jack Dwyer and Coleman Crook and his wife Bethany and their son, Landyn; and nieces Aubrey Dwyer and Emma Dwyer. Vanann had innumerable close friends and family members who loved her, among them are Tamara Madden and Richard Whiteman, and Penny and Floyd Starnes to which the family extends a special thank you for their love and care of our sister.
A memorial service honoring both Alice and Vanann will be at Denton Bible Church chapel, on Friday, September 16, 2022, 2300 E University Dr, Denton, TX 76209, at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are made by Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. A memory or offer of condolences to the Madden family, can be made at www.cokerfuneralhome.com.
Lamentations 3:22-24 remind us that “the steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; His mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness. The Lord is my portion,” says my soul, “therefore I will hope in Him.” In lieu of flowers at the service or for the family, please donate to cancer research.