Tyler Bradley Springer, beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend passed from this earth and straight into the arms of Jesus on January 17 at the age of 35. Tyler was the passenger on a small plane that went down over south Texas while traveling with some of his fellow brothers in Christ from Harvest Church in Germantown, Tennessee.
Tyler was born on August 12, 1987 to Brad and Denise Springer in Dallas, Texas. He was the 2nd of 5 children and the oldest son. Tyler is survived by his parents, Brad and Denise Springer, his sister Lindsay Rose, husband Chance and sons, Ryker and Crew, brother Caleb Springer and daughters Georgia and Mollie, brother Micah Springer, brother Jacob Springer, wife Cali and their children McKinley and newborn baby boy Tyler “Ty” Springer, and by his grandmother, Nell Burt. Tyler had an army of friends who were like family to him - Jonathan Torres, Matthew Kennemer, Cristina Farrar, Austin Knight, and many more.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Hoyt and Winona Springer, and grandfather Gerald Burt.
Tyler grew up in Denton, Texas and attended Liberty Christian School, Ryan High School, and Dallas Baptist University. He gave his life to the Lord as a young man and shortly after began a yearlong discipleship program in Memphis, TN called Downline.
He has lived in Memphis for the past several years. Tyler was a free spirit with a warrior heart. He spent his last months traveling the world engulfed in different cultures and made impacts on lives across the globe. He had a passion for Jesus, loved others deeply, and shared his faith with boldness.
Tyler will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
In Christ alone our hope is found.
Services will be held at Camp Copass on Thursday, January 26 at 10:30am. The family will have a private graveside burial at Roselawn Cemetery in Denton, Texas.
Flowers are being accepted at Camp Copass, 8200 E. McKinney St., Denton, TX 76208
Donations may be made to one of the following ministries that Tyler supported: