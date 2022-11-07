Troy Philip Miller, Jr. was born on the family farm northwest of Sanger on October 14, 1932, to Troy and Edna (Ricketts) Miller. He succumbed to cancer on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Troy met Greta Gene Hughes and they had their first date on March 13, 1949. He and Greta became engaged on March 13, 1952, just before Troy left for overseas military deployment on March 17. On August 13, 1955, they were married in Sanger, Texas. Incidentally, Greta’s birthday was on January 13, so Troy considered “13” his lucky number.
Troy’s education began at Goodview school in 1938. Then he attended Sanger ISD where he participated in sports, was an Honor Society member and was in the Senior class play. He graduated in May 1949. He also played softball for the Lois Baptist Church team.
After high school, he attended NTSC (now UNT) until 1950 when he enlisted in the U. S. Air Force. Troy received training at Lackland AFB in Texas and Scott AFB in Illinois. He spent the majority of his Air Force enlistment in Tokyo and Tachikawa AFB in Japan. He received a commendation for his work as a budget analyst in the Comptroller division. He qualified as a Sharpshooter and then an Expert rifleman. He also qualified with .45 Pistol and Thompson SMG. He was honorably discharged on September 7, 1954.
In September 1954, Troy returned to NTSC where he then graduated with honors in August 1956 with a BBA and an MBA in August 1961. After college, Troy worked for Texas Instruments as a transistor assembly supervisor. He was in involved with early manufacturing of Solid Circuits, forerunners of today’s integrated circuits (ICs). His forte was getting new production lines up to speed quickly, which got him his first promotion.
Troy left TI to teach and work the family farm. His first full-time teaching was as a management instructor at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, NM. When the family moved back to Texas, he worked on the family farm and taught management at UNT as an Adjunct. In 1966, he became a full-time instructor in Business for North Central Texas College (then Cooke County Junior College). He directed the Computer Center and chaired the business department for several years before retiring in May of 1996. Troy lived on, operated, and owned the home farm of his grandfather, Philip, purchased in 1908 after selling his ranch on the west bank of Palo Duro Canyon, between Happy and Tulia, Texas.
Troy’s recreation was reading, firearms, and cooking. His TV favorites included sports, history, military, science, western, news, and old movies. He was an Endowed Life member of the NRA. He hunted dove, quail, exotic sheep, nilgai antelope, mule, and white-tail deer in Texas. In 1990, Troy had a two-week safari in Zambia where he fulfilled a life-long dream big game hunting including Cape buffalo, leopard, hippo, zebra warthog and other large antelope. Troy usually cooked Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner (along with his son-in-law, Mike) and liked to cook experimentally.
Troy was proud of his children, their spouses and grandchildren driving from Texas to California and North Carolina for frequent visits and tourism along the way.
Troy is survived by a son, Steven Miller, his wife, Dianne (Jenkins) of Valley View; a daughter, Andrea and her husband Mike Bohlig of Hutto; granddaughter Julie Miller of Sanger; and grandson Philip Bohlig of Bastrop; sister-in-law Diane (Hughes) and her husband Andy Barentine of Farmers Branch. He is predeceased by his wife, Greta; parents Edna and Troy Miller; sister and brother-in-law, Ouida and Andy Anderson; grandfather and grandmother, Philip and Annie (Zuspan) Miller.
Visitation will be Monday, November 7, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Services will be Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 10:00 am at the First United Methodist Church in Sanger. The interment will be at Spring Creek Cemetery in Valley View, Cooke County, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to Sanger Education Foundation at sangereducationfoundation.org or P. O. Box 429, Sanger TX 76266, American Heart Foundation at heart.org, American Cancer Society at cancer.org, or North Central Texas College Foundation at nctc.edu.