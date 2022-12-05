Tony Wade Featherstone

Tony Wade Feather-stone was born on March 10, 1965, in Pasadena, Texas, to Tommy and Terry Ann Featherstone. On Friday, November 18, 2022, Tony flew his final flight and perished in a Cessna 421C crash south of Decatur, after testing the aircraft coming out of maintenance. He was 57 years old.
Tony attended schools in Aldine, Texas, and Texas A&M, where he was a member of the Delta Epsilon fraternity. Tony later accepted a position with Citi Bank in Arlington, Texas, and moved to the North Texas area. Before becoming the corporate pilot many know him as today, Tony managed an aviation company that developed hangar and office space at the Arlington airport, was instrumental in the redevelopment of the closed Dallas Naval Air Station, and was responsible for telecommunications and data infrastructure. Since 2004, he managed a boutique FAA Certified Repair Station specializing in Gulfstream, Falcon, and Hawker aircraft, leveraging his extensive knowledge of avionics and electrical systems. In 2013, Tony married the love of his life, Margaret Duncan Featherstone, and finally achieved his dream of becoming an international corporate pilot. He would go on to earn his Airline Transport Pilot Rating, fly and manage large-cabin private jets including the G-IV, G-V, G-450, and G-550, and log over 7,000 hours as a pilot. Tony valued continuing education, attending classes at NBAA and AEA conferences for 20+ years and serving as a Type Rating Instructor for several years at the Dallas CAE aviation training center. All the while he continued to fly and manage several Cessna 421s, continuously striving to bring that exceptional executive-level service to every one of his customers.
Tony loved being involved with his children and his community, serving as a Boy Scout leader, founding a school program with Denton ISD that increased the involvement of fathers, employing and mentoring high school students interested in aviation, and flying veterans to Wounded Warrior events. He also enjoyed working at his parents’ ranch in Ponder; traveling to the Caribbean with his wife and family; power boating, scuba diving, swimming and more. Tony’s strong work ethic, infectious laughter and smile, breadth of practical knowledge and immediate willingness to help anyone in need were imprinted on everyone that he encountered and worked with.
Tony is survived by his parents, Tommy and Terry Ann Featherstone of Ponder, Texas; wife, Margaret Duncan Featherstone of Sanger, Texas; son, Austin Featherstone (Carrie) of College Station, Texas; daughter Lauren Featherstone (Josh) of Plano, Texas; stepsons Charles Alan Works of Denton, Texas, and Hal Duncan (Asami) of Tokyo, Japan; granddaughter Runa Duncan of Tokyo; sister-in-law Linda Johnson (Terry) of Alvord, Texas; uncles Joe David Featherstone (Katie) of Conroe, Texas; Billy Johnson (Lynne) of Pasadena, Texas; and Mike Johnson (Brenda) of Ellinger, Texas. Others left behind that Tony held very dear to his heart are his aunt, Robin Cruser (Jeff) of Hempstead, Texas, and special friends Ron and Sue Hull of Denton.
His sister, Tina Featherstone, and his aunt, Mary Johnson, precede Tony in death.
A “Celebration of Life & Memorial Service” will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St., Denton, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Association or a charity of your choice.