On May 19, 2023, Tony Allen Riley entered the gates of heaven, perhaps accompanied by the gospel music he so dearly loved. Tony was a kind and compassionate man, offering help to those in need and putting into action his deep faith and love of the Lord. He will be missed by his family and many, many friends.
As a young man, Tony never opened a gate. With two steps and a bounce, he could clear any fence or obstacle. In a sense, that is how Tony lived his life. With zest, enthusiasm, and vigor, he wholeheartedly embraced a wide variety of interests from horses to airplanes, from music to hold em’ poker, always seeking new horizons to conquer, always with an unquenchable love of life.
Tony Allen Riley was born to Theda and James Riley on April 16, 1941 in Denton, Texas. He was raised by various aunts and uncles and his partner in crime, Bobby Crane. He was preceded in death by his beloved Aunt Pauline “Pawpoo” Burden. In 1959, Tony married his high school sweetheart, Linda Sue Pitner. He graduated from Denton High School in 1960 where they liked him so much they kept him an extra year. Tony and Linda walked across the graduation stage together as man and wife. They were married for 64 years. Tony always referred to their union as “Linda Sue and Tony, too.” Tony and Linda had three sons, Jon Micheal, David Melton, and Tony Allen Jr.
Tony was a hard worker at a very early age, from a Car Hop at Mr. Frosty’s to serving as a Detective for the City of Denton. Tony received numerous awards in criminology for his outstanding work. In 1982, Tony saw a rare opportunity and with his usual two steps and a bounce, he purchased a Lightning Protection Company that operated out of a small garage with two employees. Under Tony’s guidance, the company expanded to one of the largest and most recognized Lightning Protection companies in the United States. When Tony retired in 1999, he was recognized and respected as an innovator in the field, receiving many awards.
Along with their three children, Mike and wife Laura, David and wife Lynn, TJ and wife Billie, Tony and Linda have nine grandchildren, Neelley Armes and husband Bray, Lauren Howe and husband Heath, Brooke McLain, Jon Micheal Riley, Rachel Wilson and husband Matt, Beth Weddle and husband Seth, Davie Melton and husband Ben, Laney Riley, and Hank Riley. They have 14 great-grandchildren, Breely, Drake, Savannah, Sinclair, Sterling, Riley Jack, Molly, Riggin, Kase, Stella, Lola, Sofie, Hunter and Hayes.
Visitation was held at DeBerry Funeral Home Monday night from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m., First Denton Church with burial following at Roselawn Memorial Park. Celebration of Life Dinner to follow at the Sherriff Posse
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to:
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38105-1942
or
Happy Hill Farm
3846 North Highway 114
Granbury, TX 76048
Thank you for loving Tony and the Riley family.