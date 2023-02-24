Tommy Dale Wilhelm, 79, of Denton, passed away on February 22, 2023, surrounded by his family. The sixth of seven children, Tommy was born on July 22, 1943, in Ranger, Texas to Lorraine (Blackman) and Merrell Wilhelm.
Tommy’s family worked in the oil fields, and at the age of seven, the roughnecks would pay Tommy to climb the derricks and change the light bulbs, so they did not have to do the hard work. In high school, he played in the band, played football, and enjoyed other sports and activities.
In the Wink and Kermit area, his neighbor was famed singer/songwriter Roy Orbison, who paid Tommy in candy bars to sing for him. He enjoyed rock and roll from the 50’s and 60’s era. In his twenties, Tommy started racing motocross and continued into his forties. He was a lifelong fisherman-a sport he enjoyed immensely. Tommy was adventurous as a young man and this trait never left him.
Tommy served his country in the United States Army as a Green Beret during the Vietnam War Era.
For over 30 years, Tommy worked as a mechanical engineer for Peerless Manufacturing. He traveled the world with this company installing air filtration systems for nuclear reactors.
Tommy’s most incredible adventure was marrying the love of his life. On July 11, 1970, he married Billie Lois Creamier in Alvarado, Texas. They made their home in Krum and eventually settled in Greenwood, Texas, where they raised their daughter, Rena. He proudly wore the title “Gpa” or “O. G.” for Original “Gangsta” Grandpa, given to him by Miguel and Jaycee.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Miguel Garza. Those who remain to cherish his memory are his wife, Billie; daughter Rena both of Denton; and granddaughter Jaycee Garza of Sanger.
In Lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Miguel Garza “Love and Light” Memorial Scholarship with Sanger Education Foundation.