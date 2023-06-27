Tommie Collins Montgomery Lawhon, PhD, of Denton, Texas, departed this earthly life on June 26, 2023, and entered into internal rest with her Heavenly Father. Born on March 15, 1933, in Shelby County, Texas, Tommie the last born of 4 was a spirited individual who lived her 90 years with love for her Lord, family, and students. She, an ardent learner, graduated from Hemphill High School, earned a Bachelor’s degree from Baylor University in Waco, and a Master’s and doctoral degree from Texas Woman’s University in Denton. She attended American Airlines Flight Academy in Chicago, Illinois, and for 7 years was based and lived in Dallas, New York, and Los Angeles, Supervised Stewardesses in Dallas/Fort Worth, and served as vacation relief Supervisor in San Francisco. On January 1, 2009, she retired after teaching 43 years, beginning in a public school in Victoria, Texas and later moving to Eastern Kentucky University where she served as an Associate Professor. After marrying John Lawhon, III, JD, and District Attorney from Denton, Texas, she served as a professor for 41 years at the University of North Texas. While at UNT, Tommie was the first woman to receive their highest teaching honor, the “Fessor Graham Award”, was selected as an “Honor Professor” by UNT; received 2 “Top Prof” awards from Mortar Board, and was selected on two occasions to speak in foreign countries including Taiwan, Poland, Russia, Tashkent, Kiev, and other locations. She traveled extensively through many countries with her cousin Audrey McRae.
They were selected as 2 of 14 for the first “Educational Tour to Japan, South Korea, and Mainland China.” Earlier she traveled within Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Holland, Norway, Luxemburg, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, England, and other countries; later travels included Greece, Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, and Palestine;
Some civic and organizational honors include twice President of the Texas Council on Family.
Relations, President of the Denton Association for the Education of Young Children for 4 terms (one of the creators of this organization and of Denton’s Preschool Park equipment and play area for young children, and also created a fenced yard and selected and funded the outdoor play equipment for young children at First Baptist Church. In addition she provided other services for children in Denton); Co-chaired a TAEYC State Conference; served on National Council on Family Relations Affiliate Council; was Texas Association for Home Economists Regional Representative for Family and Child Development; was selected by the American Home Economics Association to write a chapter for their annual AHEA book publication; and provided more than 227 presentations and more than 125 professional publications at the local, state, regional, national, and international levels.
She was inducted into Phi Upsilon Omicron and served as UNT’s PUO Student Advisor; later, Tommie was elected by the national and international chapters to serve a 4-year term on the National PUO Educational Board of Directors. She was the recipient of the Outstanding Home Economics Alumna Award at Baylor University in 1985 and the Outstanding Advisor Award at UNT in 2004. Mr. Lawhon says that a double wide bookcase in their home holds her awards and honors and that on each shelf they are tripled in depth. Tommie loved her “calling to teach” and did what she loved.
Preceding her in death were her siblings Marcy Collins, Aaron Collins, and Vada Collins Lout; parents, Marland Walker Collins and Lillian Elvira Tinsley Collins; and her first husband, David Baldwin Montgomery. She is survived by her son David Collins Lawhon of Dallas, husband John E. Lawhon, III of Denton, and several nieces and two nephews in Southeast Texas and Louisiana.
A private family burial will be held at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Denton, Texas.