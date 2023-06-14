Toby Lynn Spigner, age 52, left this world and all who loved him, on June 1, 2023. He was born to Billy M. and Linda Branch Spigner, on June 26, 1970, in Texarkana, Texas. He was the third son and brother to Thom and Tim Spigner, grandson of George and Edna Earl Branch, and Will and Bennie Spigner. Toby and his former wife Christy Titterington-Spigner welcomed their only son, Hayden Spigner, on June 24th, 2003. He had a host of loving relatives and friends.
Toby was a multi-talented guy, starting to work in the public at age 10. He was a licensed locksmith, an ace mechanic, an ingenious project manager in commercial construction, as well as an all-around “MacGyver” for solving problems in multiple fields! Toby could do anything he put his mind to. A licensed contractor and a proud graduate of Denton High Class of 1988.
During his life Toby lived and worked in many states. His untimely death leaves his son, Hayden Spigner, devastated, as well as his mother and two brothers.
May our hearts be comforted by the scripture; “Be still and know that I am God,” Psalm 46:10 and the verse promising that “God will never leave us nor forsake us,” Hebrews 13:5. Toby was a member of the Church of Christ, from childhood, later in Toby’s life, he was a member of Fellowship Church in Grapevine, Texas.
Toby is survived by: Mother, Linda Spigner, Son Hayden Cole Spigner and his mother Christy Spigner, brothers Thom (Laura) Spigner, and Tim (Michelle) Spigner, as well as nephew Garrett Spigner, and three nieces, Lauren, Lacey and Haley, not to forget his many aunts/uncles, cousins and friends.
We will be holding a memorial service to celebrate Toby’s life at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, in Denton, TX on Tuesday, June 20th at 6pm.