Timothy Jack Tarlton went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 6, 2022 in Denton, Texas. He was born in Pilot Point on April 25, 1953 to Jack Wayne Tarlton and Patsy Allene Tarlton. He attended public schools in Pilot Point and Aubrey, graduating as valedictorian of the Aubrey High School class of 1971. He furthered his education at Texas A&M Commerce, Cooke County College, and Tarrant County Community College, where he received an associate degree in Fire Science Protection.
On May 20, 1978, he married the love of his life, Martha Kate Skinner. He and Martha recently celebrated their 44th anniversary. He was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother. One of the highlights of his life was becoming a grandfather.
He served in the Denton Fire Department for 35 years as a firefighter/paramedic. Within the fire department, he was known as “Captain Timmy.” He had a role in influencing several young people to become firefighters, including his son. Upon becoming disabled with an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis, he retired from the fire service.
In December 1963, he became a follower of Jesus Christ. He served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher at his church, Towne North Baptist Church. He was an encourager and known by his fellow church members, as well as others, for his gentle spirit, selflessness, and courage in the face of enormous adversity.
He is survived by his wife Martha Tarlton of Denton, his mother Patsy Tarlton of Aubrey, son Kevin Tarlton and wife Katelyn of Denton, grandchildren Knox, Koda Rose, and Kanyon of Denton, brother Randy Tarlton of Aubrey, and brother-in-law Paul Skinner and wife Dixie of Manassas, Virginia. He also leaves behind other relatives and numerous friends.
The family wishes to express appreciation to all who have cared for him during his battle with multiple sclerosis. While we grieve this loss, we rejoice that he is no longer suffering.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 9 from 5pm to 7pm at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home. The funeral will be held 9:30 am on Friday, June 10 at Towne North Baptist Church, 526 Hercules Lane followed by internment at Roselawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com