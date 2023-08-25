Timothy Dale Masten was born 12/8/50. He was the 3rd child born to Raleigh Lee Masten and Dollye Mae McFarlin Masten. He grew up until about age 14 on the farm in Era, Texas. In Denton, Tim attended Jr. High at the (Teacher’s) Demonstration School at NTSU and graduated from DHS in 1969.
He worked in his younger years for Bill Kenas, of Keno’s grocery, and bought motorcycles and snazzy muscle cars like his Plymouth Barracuda.
He worked with his father-in-law, R.D. Martin, at Blair Electric and earned his master’s electrical license. He was the Master Electrician for Lentz Landscape Lighting in Dallas, working all over the metroplex for some pretty famous customers like Terry Bradshaw and Neil Sperry.
After their son CJ was born, Tim and Linda started their company TLC Electric, which cleverly stood for Tim, Linda and CJ. In later years, he was the Electrical Pro at Home Depot and the Warehouse Manager at the DRC.
He was married to Vickie Dee Martin for 13 years and then married 2nd wife Linda Kay Simpson on 2/2/91 in Love County, Oklahoma, in front of 100 Triangle Squares dancers and friends. They had one son Clinton Jay Masten. CJ died 2 years ago in May 2021 at the age of almost 28. Tim and Linda muddled through the last 2 years of immense grief, taking turns crying, comforting, remembering, all with the support of their Jack Russell Terrier named Adonis and Adonis’s 2 “frenemies”, jet black cats StellaLuna and StellaBella. Tim spent his last 8 weeks in a hospital or a rehab. He died the evening of 7/21/23.
Memorial Service will be 1:00PM Sat 9/2/23 at Stanfield Masonic Lodge at 316 W Highland St in Denton. Potluck lunch begins 11:30PM. All are welcome! Donations to Scottish Rite Hospital are perfect. Contact Linda - DMNewsie@gmail.com