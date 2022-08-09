Thomas (“Tom”) Reilly Mewhinney, 76, of Stephenville, died on August 4, 2022 in Fort Worth.
He was born on February 14, 1946, in Pensacola, Florida and was the son of the late Leonard “Tex” and Maggie Lou (Yonge) Mewhinney.
Tom graduated from Denton High School and was appointed to the United States Naval Academy. After graduation, he entered the Immediate Masters program at Georgia Tech and earned an MS in Engineering Mechanics. After nuclear power school and sub school, he was assigned to the USS Daniel Webster in Pearl Harbor. He served five patrols and qualified as Engineer Officer before resigning from the Navy.
Tom had a successful engineering career in nuclear power and engineering/construction. In addition to his engineering management roles, he also worked as an adjunct professor at University of North Texas, Tarleton State University, and Hill College teaching engineering and math courses. In “retirement,” he embarked upon a second career in ranch real estate.
Tom was an avid hunter and always looked forward to the opening of dove season and annual turkey hunts with his Annapolis classmates. He was a passionate sports fan with the Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys, and Stephenville Yellow Jackets among his favorite teams. He was a talented athlete himself, running several marathons, including qualifying for the Boston Marathon in 2001.
A true outdoorsman from the time he was a little boy, he was in his element sharing his love of the Rocking M Ranch, where he lived for almost 30 years, with his grandkids. Driving the four wheeler, learning to shoot, and checking the wild pig traps are all memories his grandkids will cherish. Everyone who knew him will remember his gift for storytelling, most of which were true.
He is survived by his loving wife Pat of Stephenville, daughters Kate Lino of Fort Worth and Anne (Tim) Powell of Melrose, MA, stepson Michael (Kerry) Guthrie of Houston and stepdaughter Amy Guthrie (Jaime Padron) of Fresno, CA. He was the “Bo Buck” and Grampa to Sofia Lino, Reilly, Tyler and Henry Powell, Daniel (Lexi), Ryan and Christopher Guthrie and Adrian and Talia Padron. He will be missed by his brothers Leonard of Florida and Michael and James, both of Dallas, his nephew, nieces, and grandnieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Mary Anne Collins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Erath County Humane Society or Foster’s Home for Children.