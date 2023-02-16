Thomas  Titterington

Thomas Del Titterington, 73 of Denton, Texas left this Earth to be with the Lord on January 24, 2023. Thomas was born on August 15, 1949, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Yale Warner Titterington and Ruth Joyce Titterington.
Thomas graduated from Bishop Kelly High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967. He then attended Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami, Oklahoma. Tom was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and served as a medic in Germany.
Tom married the love of his life Jeanetta Ratliff on September 22, 1973, in Conroe, Texas at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They were married for 49 years.
Tom worked at a young age fixing flat tires on bicycles. He explored all of Tulsa on his bicycle with his young friends. Tom was and excellent pool player who loved the game. He even played and beat a member of the mafia who suggested they meet again the next day. Tom was an avid golfer and could never get enough time playing and challenging his family on holidays. They played rain, sleet, or snow. Tom enjoyed many golf games and trips with his buddies at Denton Country Club. He even ran his golf cart into a creek one time trying to hold an umbrella during a storm just trying to finish the game.
Tom and his Family moved to Denton, Texas in 1983 where he became Executive Vice President at Lead Marketing Int. After leaving Lead Marketing Tom became the owner of TJ Discount Tobacco in Denton. Tom was a forever entrepreneur dreaming of various business ideas. He was a past member of the Denton Country Club, Denton Elks Lodge 2446, and VFW post 2205. Tom loved to travel with his family, dance, and sing. Tom NEVER met anyone that did not call him friend. He had a joyous laugh that would fill the room.
His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his wife Jeanetta and their three daughters: Christy Spigner and her partner Barry Straub, Dee Rinehart and her husband Jeff Rinehart, and Lisa Titterington. His six grandchildren, Deaven Titterington, Hayden Spigner, Kieran Langham, Jay Langham, Owen Rinehart and Olivia Rinehart. Tom’s brother Kenneth and wife Vicki, sister Joan Lawton and husband Ken, and his brother Joe Titterington and wife Karen. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in laws, and friends.
Tom was proceeded in death by his mother and father, sister Sue, and brother Richard. Tom was cared for during his long illness by his daughter Lisa Titterington and her sons Deaven, Kieran and Jay. Our Angels on Earth.
A Memorial Service will be held at Highland Baptist Church on Saturday, February 25th a 2:00 p.m.600 Thomas St., Denton, TX 76201.
Following we will have a celebration of life at the VFW in Denton. VFW post 2205, 909 Sunset, Denton, TX 76201.