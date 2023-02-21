Sybil Marie Moore, 90, of Sanger, Texas passed away in Denton, TX on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
Sybil was born on March 30, 1932 in Blanchard, Oklahoma to Jodie and Zola Walker.
Sybil married Ronald Moore, on September 20, 1952 in Decatur, Texas and they made their residence in Norman, Oklahoma. After many years, they moved to Texas. Sybil worked for Denton State School, UNT and Lewisville School District before retiring. They had many adventures and traveled the world together for years.
Sybil was a loving mother and grandmother. She always remembered everyone’s birthdays and anniversaries. Her hobbies were crocheting, quilting, playing cards and dominos.
Sybil is survived by her three sons, Mark Moore and wife Mary of Sanger, TX, Wayne Moore and wife Susan Moore of Sanger, TX and Eugene Moore of Norman, OK; 6 grandchildren; Mark Anthony and wife Haley Moore of Aubrey, TX; Eric Moore and fiancée, Shelby Scott of Sanger, TX; Travis Moore of Sanger, Tx; Jessica and husband Joshua Nelson of Eufaula, OK; Brandon and wife Catey Faber of Duncan, OK; and Zachary Bibles of Norman, OK; 10 great-grandchildren; Hudson and Lilly Moore of Aubrey, TX; Cheston Moore and Kasen Hill of Sanger, TX; Trasten, Serena and Matthew Nelson of Eufaula, OK; Kauner, Keira and Kyleigh Faber of Duncan, OK; two brothers; Doyle of Wichita Falls, TX and Delbert of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ronald Thomas Moore, her son, David Wayne Moore and two brothers Haskell Walker and Wilburn Walker.
A memorial service will be held at DeBerry Funeral Home on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2pm.