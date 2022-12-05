Susan Reid Knopick

4/9/1950~12/1/2022
On December 1, 2022, Susan Ann Reid Knopick, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away in Denton, Texas. She was seventy-two years old. She and her husband of fifty years, Paul, raised two children. Elizabeth Knabenshue, who with her husband William, own and operate a horse training operation in Whitesboro, Texas, along with Susan’s beloved granddaughter, Emerson, age 13. Susan’s son, Eric Knopick moved back to Texas more than one year ago after spending 29 years living in Orange County, California and working at Saddleback College.
Susan earned a degree in Education from the University of Connecticut and taught both elementary and middle school. When her husband’s job took her to Newport News, Virginia, Susan earned a Master’s degree in reading from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. This allowed Susan to teach teachers how to make better progress in improving students’ reading abilities, one of the key foundations of education.
Susan moved with her husband for positions in Washington, D.C., where daughter Elizabeth was born, in Jackson, Michigan, where Eric was born, and in Laguna Hills, California, where the family settled down for 20 years. In California, Susan changed careers, winning certification to lead annual giving departments for colleges including Chapman University and California State University Long Beach. At Cal State Long Beach, Susan was Director of Development, Estate & Gift Planning. She also served as Assistant Director for the Children’s Bureau Foundation of Southern California.
Being with family was the love of Susan’s life. She was a beautiful lady, a great mom, and wonderful partner. She enjoyed her years in Denton, Texas watching her granddaughter grow up and being close to her family.
Susan Knopick was preceded in death by her father, John Edward Reid II; her mother, Anita Yanez Reid; and her brother, John Edward Reid III.
She leaves behind her husband, Paul Knopick; daughter and son in-law, William and Elizabeth Knabenshue; son, Eric Knopick; granddaughter, Emerson Knabenshue; her sister, Linda Reid Holland of Auburndale, Massachusetts; brother in-law, John Holland; their three children, Lauren MacLellan (husband Craig MacLellan, their daughter Harper MacLellan and son Tommy MacLellan), Johnny Belkin-Holland (husband Dan Belkin-Holland), and Katie Cohen (husband Matt Cohen); and brother in-law Robert Knopick.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 4:00PM - 5:30 PM at Slay Memorial Funeral Center in Aubrey, TX.
The family asks that you consider a contribution in Susan’s name to Glennwood Housing Foundation 2130 S. Coast Highway Laguna Beach, CA. 92651 www.glennwoodhouse.org or Miracle League North Texas 4700 Seafarer Court Flower Mound, Texas 75022 www.miracleleaguentx.com
