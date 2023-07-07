Susan Jane Masten

Susan Jane (DeGarmo) Masten, 75, known to most as Sue, passed away in Justin, Texas, on June 27, 2023. She was born on March 25, 1948, in Munising, Michigan, to Richard Evon DeGarmo and Dorothy Marie (Graham) DeGarmo. Sue was adored by her grandmother, Mary Lee Graham, who raised Sue as her own.
On July 11, 1970, Sue married Larry Dale Masten in Nixon, Texas. She and Larry moved to Sanger, where they raised their daughters, Jennifer and Tricia. Sue was a past member and Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 1027, in Sanger. She was a compliance officer for Russell-Newman Manufacturing in Denton for over 20 years.
Sue loved her girls, followed their school activities, and continued supporting their careers. To say she was a proud mom was an understatement. Sue was equally supportive of her three grandsons, who affectionately called her “Nana.”
Sue liked to have fun; she loved life and lived it to the fullest. Sue was direct and authoritative yet soft-spoken. Sue will be deeply missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry; her parents; two half-brothers, Danny Phillips, and Dennis Phillips; and one stepbrother, Gene Starling. Those remaining to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Jennifer Masten of Arlington and Tricia Lutkenhaus and husband George of Justin; sister, Carol Alexander of Victoria and stepsister, Jan Starling of Kansas; three grandsons, George Patrick Lutkenhaus, Jr., Andrew Dale Lutkenhaus, and Cooper John Lutkenhaus all of Justin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to The Apollo Animal Shelter, 1170 Dove Hill Road, Justin, Texas 76247.
A Celebration of Life Service for Sue is on July 11, 2023, at 1:00 pm at the Old Historical Presbyterian Church in Sanger. Jeffrey Gillum will officiate the services.
Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Please share a memory or offer your condolences to the Masten Family at www.cokerfuneralhome.com.