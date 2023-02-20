Susan Adams

Susan Stierheim Adams PhD, a beloved wife, mother, sister, teacher, and friend, died at home, on January 12th, 2023. She was born on the 18th of November 1947, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, in Houston, TX to loving parents, Walter and Ruth Stierheim.
The family moved to Lafayette, LA in 1949 where she lived until she married Rev. John A. Adams in 1966. She was actively involved as a pastor’s wife in the various churches he served from 1972 until 1989. In 1989, they moved back to Houston. After a car accident in 1994, she decided to finish her bachelor’s degree at Louisiana Tech University. Upon graduation, she decided to pursue her master’s degree in Family Counseling from Northeast Louisiana University, graduating in 1997, and continued her doctoral studies at Texas A & M Commerce, graduating in 2000. She found her calling in the clinical mental health profession, specializing in grief and loss.
After graduation, she accepted a teaching position as an Assistant Professor at Delta State University in Cleveland, MS, teaching from 2000 to 2004. She then accepted a teaching position at Texas Women’s University, teaching from 2004 to 2014 and retired as an Associate Professor. Missing the classroom, she taught for Liberty University from 2018 to 2021 where she was hired as a full professor.
Susan joined the Texas Counseling Association in 1997 and remained a member until her death. Her service with TCA began in 2000 as an editor for the TCA Newsletter, “Guidelines”. Appointed TCA’s Parliamentarian in 2004 and again in 2013. She served in multiple roles at TCA, including Chair of the Ethics, Human Rights, Nominations and Program Review Committees, and as a member of the Strategic Planning Committee and the editorial board of the Journal of Professional Counseling. Her leadership was recognized by TCA members when in 2010, they elected her to serve a term as TCA President. Susan also received the TCA Research Award as well as the TCA Writing Award, twice. Throughout the counseling community, Susan was recognized for her outstanding work in the field of grief counseling, presenting at almost every TCA conference as well as other national and international counseling associations, such as the International Death, Grief, and Bereavement conference in Lacrosse, Wisconsin and TAADA, and others. It was her work encouraging and mentoring graduate students that will undoubtedly be Susan’s legacy within TCA. She encouraged her students to attend and get involved with TCA. Through this, her students became known as “Dr A’s Ducks” since they would always follow her around.
In addition to her clinical and professional work, Susan was also an author and a researcher. She had numerous professionally reviewed articles published in peer review journals, as well as counseling newsletters, and professional magazines. She was actively involved in specialized training for CACREP, FEMA in Denton County, and Denton County Emergency Preparedness.
Susan enjoyed woodworking and fishing, which were something that her father had instilled in her. She enjoyed going out on her boat and fishing, but she was always a catch and release kind of person.
She was a regenerated sinner and member of many Southern Baptist churches including First Baptist Church Argyle. She served on several committees and taught her ladies’ Sunday school class for many years.
Susan is survived by her husband of 56 years, Rev. John A, Adams, sons Scott (Lisa) Adams, Mark (Chris) Adams, and Matthew (Norrie) Adams, and daughter Jennifer (Bill) Burgess as well as 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews, sisters Shirley Swaringen and Mary Jones. She is preceded by her parents, Walter and Ruth Stierheim.
The family is grateful for the longtime, loving care of Mrs. Linda Hardin, a dear friend and office manager.
A memorial service is to be conducted at two o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 25th of February in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Argyle, 414 US-377 Argyle, TX 76226, followed by a reception. The memorial service can be watched live on First Baptist Church of Argyle’s YouTube channel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The Texas Counseling Association General EEF Fund In memory of Dr. Susan Adams. https://mms.txca.org/members/wish/donation.php?orgcode=TXCA, or by check to TCA, 1210 San Antonio Street, Suite 200, Austin, TX 78731, Attn: EEF