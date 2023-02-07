Agatha Sue Halsell Taylor Neal, age 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 4, 2023. Jeb, known to many, was born November 10, 1928 in Kokomo, Texas to Rev. Austin Carl and Mabel Halsell. She married Onis Taylor on May 15, 1948 and they had 5 children: Al Taylor, Louann Taylor, Diana Levisay, Amanda Taylor and David Taylor. On August 28, 1996 Sue married Ike Neal and they had 17 happy years before Ike passed away in 2013.
Sue attended Texas Women’s University and pursued a homemaking degree before she married Onis. Later she achieved an associate degree in business from Texas State Technical College in Brownwood and taught business classes. Her strong work ethic saw her working for several banks in Denton, the land management office, and the county offices, before she dedicated her heart to Mary Kay Cosmetics. She loved helping other ladies look their best. She achieved director as well as won many kudos with the Mary Kay Company.
Because her dad taught in many one room schools, Sue lived in many different West Texas towns as she grew up. After she married Onis, she lived in Denton, Texas until she decided to move back to Cross Plains to her West Texas roots.
Sue will be best remembered for her acts of kindness and giving belly laughs that had everyone laughing with her. If you needed a good hug, Sue was the one to seek out. Her sense of humor and fun laughs gave her friends and family many hours of joy.
Sue is survived by her children: Al and Jeannine Taylor, Louann Taylor, Diana Levisay, Amanda Taylor and David Taylor. She is also survived by her grandchildren Sabrina Madison, Kristopher Bates, Krista Bouvier and husband Charles, Whitt Levisay, Taylor Levisay and wife Melissa, Logan Levisay, Ashley Taylor, Grant Taylor and Brooke Taylor. She is also survived by 5 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Onis Taylor and Ike Neal, sister and brother-in-law Lou and Charles Rodenberger, her parents Rev. A.C. and Mabel Halsell and her son-in-law, Kent Levisay.
The viewing will be Friday, February 10 at Higginbotham’s Funeral Home in Cross Plains, Texas from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be Saturday, February 11 at First Baptist Church of Cross Plains at 2:00 PM with interment at Admiral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Cross Plains Library and the Seniors Center of Cross Plains to honor her memory.