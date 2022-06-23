Sue Ann Mohelnitzky, 74, of Denton Texas passed away peacefully on Sunday June 12, 2022 at her home in Denton surrounded by her family.
She was born in Boonville, Missouri on July 25, 1947 to Robert Wooldridge and Anna Maxine Lunceford. She grew up in Wooldridge and Boonville, Missouri and graduated from Laura Speed Elliott High School in 1965. She married Gerald John Mohelnitzky on February 3, 1967 in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Sue was an active, dedicated and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to have family gatherings, travel, see live music, and spend time at her and Jerry’s ranch in Jacksboro, Texas. For several years she was a member of Denton Benefit League, Salvation Army, Greater Denton Arts Council as well as Friends of the Family. She also served on the Alter Guild at St. David’s Episcopal Church Denton.
She is survived by her husband Jerry Mohelnitzky, daughters Dawn Marchand and husband Ryan Marchand; Holly Mohelnitzky and Jim Elston; grandchildren Griffin Marchand and fiancé Macie Wilson, Gabrielle Jones and husband Cole Jones, Boomer West and wife Apphia and Kody West and wife Bailee.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at St. David of Wales Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of the organizations listed above.