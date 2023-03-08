Stefani Lynn (Buller) Hall
Stefani Lynn Hall, age 33 passed away on March 6th, 2023 after a lengthy illness.  Stefani graduated from Denton Guyer High School in 2008, and The University of Southern Mississippi in 2012. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/conroe-tx/stefani-hall-11187282

