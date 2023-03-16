Stacy Alan Allston

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Stacy Allston, 58, passed away in his home in Austin, Texas on January 17, 2023 of complications of diabetes. Stacy was born on September 21, 1964 in Denton, Texas to Tom Dale Allston and Rose Binford Allston, the second of two sons. He graduated from Denton High School and attended University of Texas at Austin and the University of North Texas. He worked for several years in Austin doing private contracting in the technology field and worked for the city of Austin Technology Service as a Date Base Administrator from 2000 until his passing.
Stacy was an accomplished musician and performed professionally with a number of popular local bands in Austin and Denton as a bass guitarist and vocalist. He played in Xeno’s Penguins in the 80’s and 90’s. In 2004 joined The Dentones and later joined the Angry Principals. He was strongly influenced by his musician father, Tom, who was part of the UNT lab band movement, jazz musicians, music of a wide variety in the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s. He started his interest in elementary school, taking violin lessons and became proficient with string instruments as he entered high school.
Stacy was a very private person who shared his personal views of religion, politics, and current events usually only with his family and most trusted friends. He was accepting of a very wide variety of friends and enjoyed discussions of music and musical groups. He was a kind and caring friend and work colleague who was noted for helping others to solve problems, however complex, until the problem was solved.
Stacy was preceded in death by his father Tom Allston, grandfather John Binford, Sr., grandmother Bonnie Binford Langley, step-grandfather William Langley, paternal grandparents Ruth and Oliver Allston, uncles John Binford, Jr. and Paul Binford, brother Aaron Dale Allston, and stepfather Roger Boehm. He is survived by his mother Rose Boehm of Denton, TX, Aunt Charlotte Owen of Forney, TX, and cousins Shawna Leigh Ward and husband Greg Ward of Heath, TX.
Stacy was committed to raising funds for Denton High Cares and with the Dentones after they performed at the annual Lisa Palooga Fund Raisers. In lieu of flowers or other memorials, the family requests that donations be made in his name to Denton High Cares: (940) 268-4342 or https://dentonhighcares.com/how-to-help/donate.html
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 18 at the DeBerry Funeral Home starting at 1:00 PM.