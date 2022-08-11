Sheri Jan Broyles, Ph.D., age 66, of Argyle, TX, passed away after a short battle with cancer on August 9, 2022. Born in Princeton, MO, she was the second child of Gerald Johnston Broyles (Jerry) and Helen Margret John Broyles. Sheri is survived by her husband, Paul Walker, their two children John Walker of Austin, TX and Kate Walker of Denver, CO and her sister Lynne Broyles Greenwood of Chillicothe, MO.
A celebration of a life of service will be held at a later date for friends and family. Details will be made available via Dr. B’s social media.
Dr. B has been called a Renaissance woman, perhaps because of her three degrees in three totally different areas -- a performance degree in Music, a master’s degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri, and a Ph.D. in Psychology from SMU. No one could escape her wry wit, her warm smile, her gleeful openness to new experiences and her legendary copy editing skills. She was a trusted friend, catalyst and mentor to colleagues, students and former students around the U.S. and beyond.
She worked professionally with a symphony orchestra and then as a copywriter at an advertising agency before finding her way to academe where she taught advertising to the next generation.
She was named Scripps Howard Teacher of the Year from the Scripps Howard Foundation, and was the recipient of the J.H. Shelton Excellence in Teaching and Distinguished Teaching Professorship from the University of North Texas, where she began teaching in 1996. She also received the Outstanding Service Award for 12 years as co-coordinator of the Advertising Division Pre-Conference Teaching Workshop for the Association for Education in Journalism & Mass Communication (AEJMC). She served on the AEJMC Elected Standing Committee on Teaching for six years, including as chair of the committee. She was honored as an inaugural Senior Scholar by AEJMC, for which she was awarded a grant to travel to Cuba on a research visa in 2014. Dr. B also was recognized by the American Advertising Federation Mosaic Center as a Most Promising Multicultural Student Nominator in 2011.
In addition to serving UNT as VP and President of the Faculty Senate, Dr. B also was a founder of SWOOP, the UNT student-run advertising agency exposing UNT students to real-world in real-time agency experience. She delivered a TEDx talk on creativity at UNT.
Her favorite part of her 25-year academic life was operating shoeless in a classroom full of students, communicating and connecting with them via her passion for teaching. Sheri loved New York City and spent many Maymester terms there, walking her students around the Big Apple, touring advertising agencies and media companies, exposing her students to the profession of advertising and indulging her love of theatre.
She loved travel, baseball (visiting all but four MLB parks), Broadway and watching her children play in a variety of sports from grade school through college. She was a member of the Argyle Methodist Church, an accomplished percussionist and a lifetime lover of dogs. All the dogs.
She will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:
The Sheri J. Broyles (Dr. B) advertising scholarship in the Mayborn School of Journalism at the University of North Texas, The American Cancer Society, The Alzheimer’s Foundation or your favorite animal rescue organization. Follow your passion.