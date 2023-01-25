Sarah R. Bryant (96), formally of Denton, TX., went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2023. She had been battling Parkinson’s Disease for 8 years. She was predeceased by her parents, her two older brothers (Sonny and Bob), her son-in-law (Phil Evans) and her husband Dr. Burl E Bryant who died in 1965. She is survived by her daughter, Beth Evans of Richardson, Texas, her son Gene Bryant of Fort Worth, Texas and her grandson Kent Evans of Dallas, Texas. She is also survived by nieces and nephews: Robin (Ken) Sheppard of Summit, Mississippi, Frank (Trisha) Rugeley of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Nancy (Dale) Colgan of Westminster, Colorado and Dr. David (Allison) Flack of Wichita Falls, Texas and their families.
She was born in Wichita Falls, Texas to Max and Mamie (Rose) Rugeley in 1926. She graduated from what is now Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls with a bachelor’s degree in biology and from what is now the University of North Texas in Denton with a master’s degree in microbiology. She worked in the chemistry department at UNT from 1965 until 1975 when she left to take care of her aging parents full-time for the next ten years. She lived in Denton, Texas from January 1962 through December 2012.
She was a great animal lover and had pets, mostly cats and a dog, until her last cat, Miss Ryn, passed in 2018. She loved to watch the birds in her backyard in Denton. She had a bird bath and bird feeders for the birds even though she couldn’t keep the squirrels out of them. She also enjoyed the tortoises that came back each year. She loved working in her yard, whether it was planting flowers, digging weeds, growing vegetables in her garden or creating new flower beds.
She was loved by those who knew her. She was sweet, kind, giving, smart, funny and perpetually upbeat. She always thought of others first. She was an outstanding mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. She was always there for anyone who needed her. She was a devoted mother and a favorite of her children’s friends. She helped take care of her grandson after he was born until he became old enough to enter daycare and spent a good bit of time with him until her death. She was a giver of care. She took care of her parents for 10 years followed by taking care of her mother’s cousin and her aunt until they passed. She then helped take care of a elderly friend from church until her passing. Then she had some time of her own.
She was a devout Christian. She spent 18 years as a participant in Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) in Denton. She was a member of Denton Bible Church before leaving Denton and attended the Life in Jesus Church in Richardson, Texas upon moving to the Dallas area.
A service will be held February 2, 2023 at 2:00 at Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery 13005 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75243.