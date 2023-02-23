Sarah Alice Parker Halterman, 30, of Aubrey, died Monday, February 20, 2023 as the result of an auto accident in Denton. She was a bright shining star whose flame was extinguished too soon. Sarah was dearly loved by many, but she is now standing in a light far brighter than she could ever imagine. She is with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and we can only imagine how she is telling Him how to run things.
Mrs. Halterman was born on July 27, 1992 in Denton to Thomas Gene and Robyn Marie (Davis) Parker. She graduated from Aubrey High School and worked as a preschool teacher who absolutely loved her kids.
Sarah is survived by her precious daughter, Michelle Marie Parker of Aubrey; sister, Bridgett Sprabary and husband Clayton of Aubrey; brothers, Travis Parker of Aubrey, Thomas Dale Parker and wife Brittany of Flower Mound; grandparents; Tommy and Blenda Parker of Aubrey, Melba Thompson of Burkburnett. She also had 2 nephews Jaxson Sprabary (Fat Fat) and Peter Parker, and 2 nieces Gwen Parker and Parklynn Gordon. She was preceded in death by a sister, Brittany Marie Parker.
The funeral will be officiated by Bro. Sam Redfearn. Pallbearers are Travis Parker, Clayton Sprabary, Tommy Parker Sr., James Parker, T.J. Parker and Trey Helton. Honorary pallbearers are JD Helton, Jaxson Sprabary, Lane Parker.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, February 27, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Krugerville. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, Denton.