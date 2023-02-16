Sara N Carey

Sara Nell Noble Carey. altruist, wife, and mother, died napping on the morning of January 19, 2023 in Rising Star, TX.
Sara, the first born of Harvard and Irene Noble, came into the world on July 26, 1935 in Mitchell, SD.
She completed a BA in English/Art at University of South Dakota, and a MA in English at University of Colorado. Sara was an English teacher for the High School in Madison, SD.
Sara married Patrick Lawrence Carey Valentine’s Day of 1961 and had 2 children from this union, Patrick Noble Carey, and Jennifer Margaret Tyler.
Sara was a powerhouse, her twinkling eyes missed little; her quick wit was a force to be reckoned with. Sara led an exemplary life, her strong work ethic and compassion for less fortunate led her to many important projects in the community. She was one of the significant supporters of Denton Christian Preschool, as well as Founder/President of Birth Right of Denton. Later in her years, she continued her public service with her support of the establishment of the Msg King Outreach Center. She was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for many years.
Sara is survived by her children, Pat and Jennifer, her sister Mary Julia Holmes, her brother David and wife Priscilla Noble, grandchildren Peyton, Emma, Autumn, and niece, Leslie Noble Fabianek and family.
Her funeral mass is scheduled February 25, 2023 at 11am in the chapel at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 2255 North Bonnie Brae, Denton, TX.
There will be a small reception after the service at the Knights of Columbus 1700 Riney Rd Denton, TX.