Ruth Long Walston died in the early morning hours of June 18, 2022, at Texas Heath Presbyterian Hospital – Denton in the company of her son, Robert T. Walston of Beverly Hills, California. Ruth lived ninety-eight beautiful and meaningful years.
A Memorial Service (10:00 AM) with a Reception to follow (11:00 AM) will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak Street in Denton, Texas on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Our family requests that in lieu of flowers that memorials be directed to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.
Dorothy Ruth Long was born on January 20, 1924, in her family home at 1110 W. Hickory St., Denton to parents W.S. Long and Stella I. Long. Ruth was the youngest of Mr. and Ms. Long’s three children. After the death of her father in 1942, Ruth and her two sisters, Maryetta, and Emma Lou, together with her mother Stella and her mother’s sister Ethel Simmons Gardner formed a strong family nucleus that would influence not only Ruth, but generations to come. Foremost in this family of teachers was the importance of education, service, and advocacy for women.
Ruth attended Denton High School and graduated in the Class of 1941. She was the Treasurer of the National Honor Society, Editor of the Bronco, a Drum Majorette, and voted class favorite in 1940 and 41. The 1941 Bronco noted “Walt Disney must have seen our editor before he created Snow White!” At the University of Texas at Austin, Ruth graduated with the Class of 1945 earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Ruth was a member of the Chi Omega Fraternity for Women and the Campus League of Women Voters, an organization founded for the purpose of “creating interest among women in government by means of participation.” In her senior year, Ruth was voted one of the five UT “Sweetheart” nominees. After graduation, Ruth returned to Denton and attended North Texas State College where she would be awarded a Master of Business Administration degree in 1946. Shortly thereafter she would join the faculty of NTSC as an Instructor in the Business Administration Department and next Ruth became an Accounting Instructor at Southern Methodist University. Ruth was recently acknowledged by UNT’s College of Business 75 Days for 75 Years stating, “Ruth Long became the first MBA recipient with her thesis Occupational Opportunities for the Woman College Graduate” (#75YearsOfHistory).
While an instructor at NTSC, Ruth met Robert Lee (Bob) Walston. Bob enrolled in NTSC upon his return from Europe and duty as a USAAC Captain and Squadron Navigator in the 15th Air Force of the Army Air Forces, initially under the command of General Jimmy Doolittle. It has been reported that upon first meeting Ruth, Bob asked Ruth for a date. She refused stating that she did not date students whereupon Bob dropped her accounting class. Ruth and Bob would marry on February 14, 1947, at the TWU Little Chapel in the Woods, four months after Bob dropped accounting.
Ruth and Bob adopted two infant children, Robert Thomas, in 1958 and Martha Ruth in 1960. Ruth put her two children in the center of her life. Ruth’s tireless advocacy for Martha Ruth enabled Martha Ruth to graduate from High School and lead a loving life. Rob graduated from Baylor University, earned a BBA from the University of Texas at Austin, and continues to enjoy a successful career, family, and friends. Rob said, “Mom set the example, and in every important moment of joy or sadness in my life, she was there to contribute her wisdom, perspective, support, and love.
Ruth was an integral part of Bob’s career throughout his professional life. They made homes in Houston, TX, Bloomington, IL, Henderson, KY, Olivia, MN, Springfield, IL and finally settled back where they started, in Denton, TX. Wherever Ruth and Bob went, Ruth made an impact on her community and established long lasting relationships. She held leadership positions in organizations supporting the empowerment of women. She was President of the League of Women Voters, President of P.E.O. Chapter EQ, Treasurer of the A.A.U.W. and Treasurer of Springfield Civic Garden Club. In Denton, Ruth was President of the Ariel Club, Treasurer of the Hoe and Hope Garden Club and active in her P.E.O. Chapter BK. Ruth was in close contact with her UT Chi Omega sisters for more than 60 years after graduation. It was a great sadness to her that she outlived most if not all these wonderful women in her life.
In their retirement years, Ruth and Bob travelled the world together, they loved their grandchildren, Sarah Ruth and Nathan Lee and their family, friends, and neighbors. Ruth and Bob’s 66 year marriage would be put on hold by Bob’s death in 2013. In her last weeks she remained true to how she lived her life - she gave her wisdom, perspective, support, and love – always offered the right words at the right time, especially at age 98. Ruth has now joined Bob and they are off on their next adventure. A remarkable woman, we are certain Bob has been waiting for Ruth to show him the way, as she did for so many others in a full and well lived life.
Our family would like to thank all who cared for Ruth, her neighbors who were always vigilant and the ministry of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church for supporting Ruth and maintaining a place for her in her spiritual home.
Ruth Long Walston is survived by:
Robert T. Walston and Laura S. Walston, Son and Daughter-in-Law of Beverly Hills, California
Martha R. Walston, Daughter of Denton, Texas
Sarah Ruth Walston, Granddaughter of Beverly Hills, California
Nathan Lee Walston, Grandson, of Salt Lake City, Utah
Scott and Tricia Reid, Nephew and Wife of Round Rock, Texas
Kirk and Janie Reid, Nephew and Wife of Dallas, Texas
Margaret Floyd and Terry Hair, Niece and Husband of Ft. Worth, Texas
Debbie Floyd, Wife of Nephew David Floyd of San Antonio, Texas
D. C. Walston, Brother-in Law of Denton, Texas
Delia Walston, Niece of Rolla, Missouri
Karen and Lee Everett, Niece and Husband of Denton, Texas
Casey Walston, Nephew of Denton, Texas
And grand nephews and nieces