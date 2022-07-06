Russell H. Beegle, age 62, of East Springfield, Pa., passed away at LECOM Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Erie, Pa., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Born in Erie, Pa. on October 10, 1959, he was the son of the late Harry and Shirley (Vandervort) Beegle.
Russ, like his grandparents, and father before him, loved to hunt, but always had respect for the wildlife and land, as he was raised to. He knew “the old ways and traditions”; for instance, he knew how and when to dig sassafras root used to make a tea which his granny said cured what ailed you and was a tonic for the body. Russ was blessed with a bright mind, always seeking solutions to any problem, and he had a quick wit and had a comeback for any remark. Russ was the brother Al never had, and Al was the brother for Russ, who had to endure growing up with two older sisters. He was always generous with his time and talents doing woodworking projects for others. When they moved to Springfield, he eagerly helped his neighbors, especially the late Sonny English, whose friendship and advice Russ treasured. Russ loved dogs, especially beagles, and his longtime foundling companion, Clifford. It is easy to picture he and Clifford walking their paths, visiting their pond, and chasing the bunnies, and woodchucks right now.
Russ is survived by his wife of 36 years, Leanna Weed, of East Springfield, Pa.; his stepdaughter, and grandchildren, Kelly Bottoni, husband Alan, and their children, Adam, Loren, and Austin Bottoni, all of Erie, Pa.; two sisters, Janice Bojarski, husband Alan, of Erie, Pa., and Irene Peques, husband Guy, of Plano, Texas: and his sister-in-law, Barbara Trussler, husband Tom, of North Carolina.
In conclusion, I leave these words to Russ “I’ll see you in each morning sun and wish the day is through. I’ll be looking at the moon and stars, but I’ll be seeing you.” Your Sister, Jan.
Services for Russ were private. Brugger Funeral Homes, 1595 W. 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508, assisted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.