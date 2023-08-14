Ronald Peter ”Yankee ” Rai, 75, lost his battle with cancer on August 12, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Ronnie was born August 6, 1948 to John and Katie Rai in NYC, NY. Ronnie was the youngest of his siblings Johnny and Arlene in Harlem and attended mechanic trade school where he worked for Con Edison for 15 years. He met his wife, Rosemary, through a blind date set up by her mother and sister. They wed in June 18, 1972 and the couple welcomed their first child, Daniele, in 1975 and then their son Joseph in 1976. In 1982 they moved to Texas and were surprised by a third child, Katie Marie in 1985. He then worked as an airplane mechanic and lived in Krum, Tx for 26 years where they welcomed many grandchildren and spent most of his retirement.
Ronnie was a New Yorker through and through. It was rare you’d find him not wearing some sort of Yankees gear, and so he stuck out in the little town of Krum riding his International tractor sporting a Yankees cap. Also, this fast talking northerner never met a stranger. No matter the subject, he could somehow hold a conversation and even though there was no debate, he had you on his side. His talents didn’t stop there, if something needed fixing, he was going to be the one to fix it, whether he knew how to or not. And most of the time, it would work but there was always a trick to it, like you had to shut the light off first before the fan could work. His theory, “it works; doesn’t it.” Above all he was a kind soul and made everyone around him feel welcomed and loved. In the 18 years he battled cancer, you would never know how many times he cheated death and lived life to the fullest. He was stubborn until the end and we will always remember his fighting spirit.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Rosemary Rai; his children, Daniele Stanley and husband Ryan of Holliday, TX, Joseph Rai and his wife Amy of Haslet, TX, Katie Marie Boyd and husband Janson of Aledo, TX; 6 grandchildren, Brayden, Isley, Jackson, Luca, Waverly and Sylas. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Katie Rai, his brother Johnny and his sister Arlene.