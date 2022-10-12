Dec. 14, 1942 – Oct. 5, 2022
Romayne Edward Anderson Jr., 79, passed away peacefully from this life to his heavenly home on Oct. 5, 2022 in Denton, Texas.
He was born Dec. 14, 1942 in Arlington, Washington. He grew up in Southern California, graduating from Wilson High School in Long Beach. The son of a carpenter, he learned how to create with his hands and to persevere to finish a job. In addition to working in the construction field, Romayne owned several auto upholstery businesses throughout his career, where he used his love for antique cars to restore interiors for his clients, many who became close friends. Among his own antique cars that he refurbished; his pride was a 1952 red Ford truck that he drove until his later years.
To say Romayne was multi-talented, is an understatement. An avid artist since childhood, he spent his free time sketching colorful characters — many he derived from his active imagination — and as a young adult he studied oil painting and techniques of the old masters from impressionism to expressionism. Painting was his passion. The last few years of his life, he painted every day with subjects ranging from landscapes and western scenes to portraits of historical figures. Nothing gave him more happiness than to share his work with his family and friends.
He also was very musically gifted. A self-taught guitarist, violinist and harmonica player, he engaged listeners at church and family gatherings during sing-alongs filling the room with laughter and joy. He even built his own guitar and wooden flute.
Those who knew Romayne had the pleasure of enjoying his quick-witted humor and theatrics. He loved to impersonate famous actors, John Wayne one of his favorites. A history enthusiast and cowboy at heart, he took part in Civil War reenactments and during the 1990s was an extra for the TV show Walker, Texas Ranger. His stage name was Jack ‘Wooley’ Cottrell.
Romayne is preceded in death by his wife of 20 years Bobbie Anderson, daughter Robyn Anderson, mother Lucille Brenner Anderson, father Romayne Anderson Sr., and sisters Marilyn Shreve and Karen Sellers.
He is survived by his daughters, Randena Hulstrand and husband Peter, and Renée Anderson; grandchildren, Siena Flanders and husband Harrison, Emeric Hulstrand, Taytum Guzman and wife Liana, Luke Guzman, Mallory Guzman and Albert Guzman II; great-grandson Kingston Peña; sisters, Bonnie Strong, Elaine Andrade and husband Jim, brother Kenneth Anderson and wife Fran, and sister Rowena Blumenchein and husband Ron; plus many loving nieces and nephews who loved him like a second dad.
In addition to his family and close friends, Romayne was very loved by the residents and caregivers at the Carriage House Assisted Living in Denton, where he lived the last three years of his life. His family will forever be grateful to their genuine care and support.
A private Celebration of Life ceremony will be held. In lieu of flowers, please honor Romayne’s memory and love for art by donating to The Art Room in Denton, and mention his name. It provides a safe, supportive studio environment for adults with mental health issues to explore artistic expression and the development of artistic skills. Visitors are supported in the discovery that the creative process has therapeutic value in reducing stress, in promoting self-discovery, and in providing a positive means for emotional expression.
https://theartroomdenton.org/donate
Or by check made payable to The Art Room, then mailed to:
The Art Room
Attention: Marlys Lamar
721 South Locust Street
Denton, Texas 76201