Robin Hoffman

Rev. Robin Haldane Hoffman, 68, of Deltona, Fla., entered into his eternal reward on June 24, 2023, following a seven-year fight with prostate cancer. Arrangements are under the direction of Deltona Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens.
He was born June 29, 1954, in Denver to Charles Wilbur Hoffman and Tove (Poulsen) Hoffman. After graduating from Hollywood Hills High School in Hollywood, Fla., Hoffman was engaged in numerous career fields that were as varied as his hobbies and interests - from auto parts delivery driver to Diebold safe and bank vault technician. He was the pastor of University Baptist Church in Denton, Texas, for whom he had filled the pulpit part-time many years prior to his ordination. He was a fixture in the neighborhoods surrounding the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University, leading Bible studies, engaging in street ministries, mentoring young people, and befriending people from many walks of life. From his popcorn cart outreach to demonstrating his latest electronic device, or from sharing the Gospel on Fry Street to just sharing a few laughs at the Flying Tomato with his distinctive grin, Pastor Robin is well-remembered as a caring, passionate, knowledgeable - and lovably eclectic - member of the Denton community.
On April 20, 2019, he married Donna Jeanne (Jordan) Massalone in Denton, Texas - a long-lost friend whom he had known since she was 13 while living in South Florida. He immediately relocated to Central Florida to live with his new bride, where they spent the last four years making up for lost time.
Hoffman was a prolific leather worker and enjoyed building and painting wooden miniatures and model kits. He was especially fond of holidays, and decorated his home for every occasion and his church sanctuary for every liturgical season with the appropriate colors. But his passion was getting his hands on anything he could about the Bible and sharing that knowledge.
He was a man of devout prayer, believing strongly that Jesus Christ is the only Way to eternal salvation, but is also the Great Physician in the here and now. Consistent with that steadfastness, and despite his long struggles with cancer and surviving a quadruple bypass, he maintained a faithful and upbeat demeanor, and was a testament of God’s healing power in more than one way. He made even hospital staff feel like family.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Donna Hoffman, stepchildren Nicholas, Christopher, and Jennifer Massalone, a brother, Charles Hoffman of northern California, sisters Heidi Ann Schwarz and April Minna Peterson, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, and a much longer list of spiritual children he introduced to Jesus Christ over many years of active ministry.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing.”
-II Timothy 4:7-8 (ESV)