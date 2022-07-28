Robertson, Floyd Ray

Floyd Ray Robertson, of Double Oak, Texas was born December 31, 1932 in Double Oak, Texas to John Ray Robertson and Bertha Mae Taylor Robertson. He went to his heavenly home on July 25, 2022 at the age of 89. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, neighbor, flight engineer and aircraft mechanic.
Floyd’s love of the outdoors began at an early age. His Grandpa Taylor taught him how to hunt quail and together they walked all over Double Oak and Copper Canyon hunting together. Hunting and fishing were sports that he enjoyed throughout his life. He graduated from North Texas State Teacher’s College High School in 1949. His lifelong love of airplanes began in 1950 when he started working for Pioneer Airlines. He quit in 1953 to join the Marine Corps. He served in the Marine Corps until 1956, leaving with the rank of Sergeant. He worked for Delta Airlines as an aircraft mechanic for almost ten years. During this time, his mother, Bertha Mae, who was a hairdresser in Lewisville, set him up on a blind date in November of 1958 with one of her clients. This date proved to be life-changing for him. On this blind date, he met the love of his life, Betty Jean Ledbetter. They were married on June 9, 1959. They made their home in Double Oak on three acres adjacent to his parents’ acreage. Together, he and his father, Ray Robertson, built the home he and Betty would raise their daughters in. Floyd loved his home so much. He lived there until his death.
In 1967, he realized his dream of flying professionally when he trained to become a flight engineer for American Flyers Airlines. In 1969, he was transferred and the family relocated to Lancaster, PA. This was a wonderful experience for the whole family. Playing in the snow, sledding and swimming in the neighborhood pool were fond family memories. In late 1971 the family moved back to Texas where he continued to work as a flight engineer for Universal Airlines, Air Freighters and Fleming. He also worked for Wayne Calvert Precision Engines. In 1973, his sixty-six-year-old father, Ray, completed his solo flight and obtained his pilot’s license. Ray purchased an airplane and together they built a runway in the back pasture and a hangar. Taking the girls, their friends and the dogs flying was a typical afternoon pastime. Floyd and Betty would often fly to Oklahoma to enjoy a catfish dinner and fly home. In 1977 he flew his last trip ever as a flight engineer. He worked for the DEA in Puerto Rico in 1978 and began working for Southwest Airlines in January of 1979 as an aircraft mechanic. During the 1980’s he enjoyed riding motorcycles with his friends and he built model airplanes and flew them on the weekend with his brother-in-law, David Groves. In 1990, he restored his 1966 Ford Ranchero with his son-in-law, Don. He retired from Southwest Airlines in 1998. Floyd shared his love of hunting and rifle shooting with his son-in-law, Andrew, with trips to the rifle range and deer hunts.
After retirement, Floyd and Betty traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada. They enjoyed a trip to Europe with the Gannons in 2000 and an Alaskan cruise with the Heads in 2011. They absolutely loved spending time with their grandchildren, whom they cherished. They attended every football, soccer and basketball game, from the time Jake and Cameron started playing as little children until they graduated high school. Floyd traveled to Alabama to attend both Jake’s and Cameron’s graduation ceremonies from Auburn University.
After the loss of his beloved wife, Betty in 2015, he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized. Floyd loved life. His life was filled with family and friends. He told Kayla he loved everything that was loud: guns, motorcycles and airplanes. He loved REAL country music, especially Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and George Jones. He loved reading the novels of Lee Child, C.J. Box, Tony Hillerman, Wilbur Smith, Craig Johnson, and Tom Davy. He loved old western movies and television shows. He had an excellent memory and was a fabulous storyteller. He had a nickname for everyone and everything. He was adored by his family.
Floyd is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Bertha Mae Robertson, his brother, Doyle Robertson and his loving wife of 56 years, Betty Ledbetter Robertson. He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Head (Don), Kayla Gannon (Andrew); grandchildren, Jake Gannon and Cameron Gannon Lubresky (Vince).
The family would especially like to thank Belinda Shavers and Edna Mauti for the gentle, loving and compassionate care they gave him.
The family will hold a visitation at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home, 740 S. Edmonds, Lewisville, Texas on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM and a funeral service at 11:00 AM. Memorials: Contributions in memory of Floyd may be made to the American Heart Association, The NRA, The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation or the charity of your choice.