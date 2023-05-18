Robert Lee Ancell, Jr., 88, of Valley View, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. The son of Robert Lee and May Vernon (Day) Ancell, Robert was born on July 28, 1934, in Electra, Texas.
Robert graduated from Electra High School and served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Upon returning from the military, Robert began training as a contracted lineman, a career he soon learned was his true calling and passion for the next 35 years. Following a life-altering accident, Robert attended North Texas State University (now UNT) and earned a bachelor’s degree in computer programming. He began his new IT career in 1984 and retired in 2003.
While attending high school, Robert worked at the Waggoner Ranch early on and developed a love for horses. He always dreamed of having horses and, in particular, racing horses. While Robert did own horses, his big dream came to fruition when he finally had a racing horse in the making. Bad Cardinal (his horse) is currently in training in California. Unfortunately, due to illness, Robert realized he would never see his horse’s first race. However, he made his family promise that they would see his horse cross the finish line.
When Robert lost his arm in the lineman accident, he was determined not to hold himself back. So he began attending the One Arm Dove Hunt in Olney, Texas. Robert looked forward to this annual event and continued participating for almost 25 years.
As you can see, Robert was a man of integrity, determination, and generally a happy person. Above all of his accomplishments, nothing compared to his family. He loved them all deeply. His greatest joy came when he became a great-grandfather to Wyatt.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Clara Jane Ancell, sister Marie Ruffu, and two brothers, Aubrey Allen Ancell and Bert Franklin Ancell. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Perry Wayne and Rozalynn Ancell of Valley View; one grand-daughter, Brittany Warner and husband Andrew of Valley View; great-grandson, Wyatt Wayne Warner; and his brother Tom Day and wife Joyce Ancell of Garland.
Visitation will be 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm on Thursday, May 18th, 2023, at Coker Funeral Home in Sanger.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, 503 North Lee Street, Valley View, Texas. Pastor Evan Maier will officiate the services.
Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger.