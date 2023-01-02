Robert Desiderato, Jr., 83, passed away on December 30th, 2022, at his home in Denton, TX, after a short battle with cancer.
Bob was the son of Italian immigrants and the first of his family to be born in the United States. He grew up in New York City, attended Stuyvesant High School, and went on to graduate from Columbia University in 1961. Bob’s doctoral work brought him to Houston, where he completed his PhD in chemistry at Rice University. Affectionately known to his students as “Dr. D,” Bob devoted his career to the University of North Texas, where he taught chemistry for nearly 40 years.
Bob met his wife of 33 years, Margie, at a graduate student poker party in Denton where they settled, had children, and lived happily. After Margie passed in 2001, Bob found happiness again traveling the world with his partner, Polly.
Bob disliked injustice, cooked carrots, and fashion (shorts and dress shoes are just fine!). Bob liked mischief in good fun, pizza, the NYT crossword, the Denton library, friends at Good Sam, trivia, Wagner, and his Get Classy with Bob music hour. Bob loved helping people in need.
He will be greatly missed.
Bob was preceded in death by his his wife, Margie Gutierrez Desiderato, and his brother, Otello Desiderato. Bob is survived by his partner of 20 years, Polly Shaw, his daughter, Michelle Desiderato, his son, Mark Desiderato, and his grandson, Agustin Desiderato.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Good Samaritan Lake Forest Village, Three Oaks Hospice, and Living Well Senior Care for their kindness, compassion, and outstanding care during Bob’s illness. And thank you to the Gang of 6 for your love and support. May you be blessed with many delicious wine coolers.
Bob didn’t want a funeral or memorial, but he wasn’t opposed to a good party. Please join us for fabulous drinks and eats as we celebrate the life of Robert Desiderato on Saturday, January 7th, 4:00 pm at the Good Samaritan (Lake Forest Village) Activity Building, 3901 Montecito Dr, Denton, TX.
Directions: Turn onto Montecito Dr from Ryan Rd. Take the second left and drive past the guard booth. The activity building entrance will be directly ahead (blue awning). Parking is available in any of the lots or streets on campus. Covered parking spaces are reserved for Good Samaritan residents.