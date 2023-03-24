Robert Cecil Goodman

Robert C. “Bob” Goodman passed away at his home in Sanger, Texas on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. He was born in Wells, Texas to Cecil and Ola Goodman on August 26, 1934. Bob graduated from Texas A&M University in 1956. He enjoyed a career as a chemical engineer for over 30 years then spent the next 30+ years fighting drought, mesquite, and privet while raising cattle on the Chain 7 Ranch, north of Denton. He also enjoyed quietly supporting many organizations and often surprising us with a well-timed one-liner.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jane Faust.
Bob is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Kay Williams Goodman, his sister, Christene Richardson, his three children, Barbara Hokamp, Lindy Evans, and Rob Goodman, their spouses, 10 grandchildren with their spouses, 8 great-grandchildren, 40 cows, a dog, a cat, and an old pony. They will gratefully remember Bob/Dad/Grandaddy for his love, devotion, and unflagging interest in his family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in honor of Bob to the Denton County Livestock Association Blue Ribbon Scholarship, the Cumberland Youth and Family Services Supervised Independent Living Program, or a children’s charity of your choice. We can all honor his memory every time we play with a child, open a Dr. Pepper, or scoop Blue Bell with friends and family.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on April 11 at the family ranch.