Robert “Bob” Lee Nebel, age 80, of Corinth, Texas, passed away on May 26, 2023. He was born on June 20, 1942, in Cody, Wyoming. Not long after graduating high school, Bob got a job with Geophysical Services, Inc. (GSI), with a seismograph crew in the petroleum industry. His job with GSI is what brought him to Carlsbad, NM, where he met the love of his life, Carolyn Tidwell and married her on January 18, 1964, in Carlsbad, NM. Their oldest daughter, Shannon, was born in November 1964, and their other daughter, Lori, was born in May 1967.
With Bob’s job at GSI, the family moved frequently within the western parts of Texas, such as Pecos, Andrews, Midland, Del Rio, and Fort Stockton. As Bob worked his way up, he had crews outside of the United States. He retired from GSI only to begin as a consultant for them.
Bob was an avid golfer and enjoyed running and riding his bike. Although his daughters did not take up golfing, they have fond memories of pretending the women’s locker room in the clubhouse was their playhouse and running up dad’s tab at the grill. Those traveling between Corinth and Sanger may have seen Bob on one of his roundtrips on his bike.
Bob is survived by his brother, Gary Nebel; daughters, Shannon Armstrong and Lori Harris; grandchildren, Theresa Cutrer, Mary Cutrer, Aaron Cutrer, Brittney Espinoza, Quinn Harris, Gabby Huey, Josie Gill, Deacon Harris; and many great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Nebel; father, Gerald Herbert Nebel; birth mother Patricia (Lasher) Nebel; his mother that raised him, Betty (Nebel) Zinn; nephew, Sebastian Nebel; and sister, Christine Nebel.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the services begins at 10:00 AM in the chapel of Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton, TX. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.