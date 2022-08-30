Robert “Bob” Johnston, 83, of Denton passed away on August 27, 2022 in Denton. He was born in Salina, Kansas to Bob and Agatha Johnston.
He was raised in Ardmore, Oklahoma, and had a work history with banks and American Express that took him throughout the Midwest for nearly 20 years. After he returned to Oklahoma and Texas, he catered oilfield workers, and co-owned and operated Schlotzsky shops. He loved his blended family, his Harleys, his friends and his travels in the U.S., Europe, and Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, a sister-in-law, and a nephew.
He is survived by his wife, 3 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, two brothers, one sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family wishes to thank the nursing and CNA Staff, as well as the therapists of the Health and Rehabilitation Center at Good Samaritan Denton Village, where he received excellent care.
If you choose to remember Bob, send a donation to the Denton Community Food Center, 306 N. Loop 288, suite 400, Denton, Texas 76209; or help your neighbor, or a stranger at the grocery store; or carry out some other act of kindness, and when they say, “thank you,” tell them, “It’s from Bob”. He had a tender heart and a smile that would light up the room. Think of him as pain free, restored and riding one of his Harleys.