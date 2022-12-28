Richard Herbert Risser, 92, of Crowley, passed away December 25, 2022 in Burleson. He was born March 19, 1930 in East Orange, New Jersey to George William and Sarah Isabel (Kitchen) Risser.
Mr. Risser grew up in Pleasantville, NY where he graduated from high school in 1949. He acquired a love of mechanics working on a 1936 Oldsmobile that was gifted to him by his dad.
Richard enlisted into the US Air Force in 1950 where he served eight years as a B47 mechanic and instructor. He was based in Texas and California with some time spent in Japan and Korea. Moving on from the Air Force he worked for car dealerships and completing his career with Turbo Refrigeration in Denton, retiring in 1993.
On October 10, 1953 Richard married Martha Lang of Gainesville at The Little Chapel in The Woods in Denton. They were blessed with four daughters: Diane, Susan, Pam, and Cindy. His devotion was to his family, work, and serving in the church as a deacon at University Church of Christ in Denton, and in many ways at Broadway Church of Christ in Gainesville.
Mr. Risser is survived by his devoted wife Martha Mae (Lang) Risser of Crowley; daughter and son-in-law Diane and Richard Perry; daughter Susan Roseberry; daughter Pam Allen; daughter and son-in-law Cindy and Steve Aloway; nine grandchildren plus spouses: David Perry, Adam Perry, Ryan (and Mindy Wilson) Perry, Matthew (and Cortney) Roseberry, Jennifer Roseberry (and Charlie) Squyers, Michael (and Cynthia) Allen, Cade (and Kristal) Allen, Austin Aloway, Jace (and Hannah) Aloway; seven great-grandchildren: Wilson Perry, Jack and Nora Roseberry, Ashlynn and Amy Allen, Preslee and Brynlee Allen. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Paul (and Jeanne) Lang; nieces and nephews David (and Stephanie) Lang; Jonathan (and Randa) Lang.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Keith Allen, nieces Cheryl and Kerri Lang.
A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 PM Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home with David Lang officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. A visitation will precede the funeral at 1:00 PM at the funeral home.