Rebecca Sue Blizek

Rebecca “Becky” Blizek passed away unexpectedly at her home in Denton Texas on May 22nd, 2023.
Born December 12th, 1987, to Cynthia and Mark, she lived her young life along with her brother Mikey in Garland Texas. The family moved to Lake Dallas Texas in 1995 and after her mother’s passing, she and her father relocated a short distance away to Corinth Texas where she attended Lake Dallas High School. During those years Becky loved to be with her friends enjoying the latest music, boating with her dad, long trips to Iowa to see her cousins or just being alone with her cat Buddy.
After High School Becky held several jobs including restaurant management and assistant to a Chiropractor. It was while working at the restaurant she met Zach, her life partner, then moved to Denton Texas to start their life together. There truly was no place she would rather be than at home with Zach and their dog Rooster and cat Tom.
Although strong willed and stubborn at times. Becky was a beautiful, shy, and gentle soul with her own unique sense of style. She knew that she was dearly loved by all of us she touched, and she will be with us forever in our hearts.
Becky was preceded in death by her mother Cynthia (Watts) Blizek
Becky is survived by her life partner Zach Rainey, father Mark Blizek and brother Michael Kelso. Also, Grandmother Amorita Blizek and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Also, the Rainey family and pets Rooster and Tom.
Services will be at Hamilton’s Near Highland Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Des Moines, Iowa with burial at Pine Hill Cemetery. Date and times are currently pending.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to your local animal shelter and consider adopting a dog or cat.