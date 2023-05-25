Rebecca Sue Blizek

Rebecca Sue “Becky” Blizek was born on December 12th, 1987, in Dallas, Texas, to Mark Blizek and to Cynthia (Watts) Blizek, and passed away unexpectedly at her home in Denton on May 22nd, 2023, in Denton, Texas, at the age of 35 years old.
Rebecca lived her young life alongside her brother, Mikey, in Garland, Texas. The family moved to Lake Dallas, Texas, in 1995, and after her mother’s passing, she and her father relocated a short distance away to Corinth, Texas, where she attended Lake Dallas High School. During those years Becky loved to be with her friends, enjoying the latest music, boating with her dad, long trips to Iowa to see her cousins or just being alone with her cat, Buddy.
After High School, Becky held several jobs including restaurant management and assistant to a Chiropractor. It was while working at the restaurant she met Zach, her life partner, then moved to Denton, Texas, to start their life together. There truly was no place she would rather be than at home with Zach and their dog, Rooster, and her cat, Tom.
Although strong-willed and stubborn at times, Becky was a beautiful, shy, and gentle soul with her own unique sense of style. She knew that she was dearly loved by all of us she touched, and she will be with us forever in our hearts.
Becky is preceded in death by her mother, Cynthia (Watts) Blizek.
Becky is survived by her life partner, Zach Rainey, by her father, Mark Blizek, by her brother, Michael Kelso, by her grandmother, Amorita Blizek, by many aunts, uncles, cousins, by the Rainey family, and by her pets, Rooster and Tom.
Services will be at Hamilton’s Funeral Home, near Highland Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Des Moines, Iowa, with burial at Pine Hill Cemetery. Dates and times are currently pending.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to your local animal shelter and consider adopting a dog or cat