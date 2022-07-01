Raymond Joel Belcher passed away June 20, 2022, at the age of 67 at Denton Medical City. He was born May 16, 1955, in Pilot Point, Tx. He attended Denton schools. Raymond made his home with his wife Gail in Denton. He retired from Acme Brick, a job he truly enjoyed. Before he became disabled, he enjoyed fishing, loved being with his son Marlon while they worked on cars and liked to listen to old time country music. He had a love for animals and especially loved their cat, Tiny, and feeding the hummingbirds. Raymond was proud of his family and spending time with them.
Raymond is survived by his son Marlon and wife Jennifer, grandsons, Hayden and Tyler, stepdaughters Kim and Tabitha, sister Patsy and partner Gretchen, and their landlords Doris and Floyd Crawford who thought of them as family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Zelma and Wesley Long and Dee and Frank Belcher, parents Mary Jo and Eugene Belcher, aunts Peggy King and Joyce Jones Baker.
Sadly, his wife Gail passed away June 25, 2022 at Denton Medical City. They both had been ill for the last several months. Gail loved their cat Tiny and enjoyed being a homemaker. She would help anyone that needed help and had a love of Christ. She was from Alabama where family still live.
They were cremated and there will be no services at this time, a memorial will be held at a later date.
Thank you to the nurses and medical staff at Denton Medical City for their excellent care and compassion and also the support staff.