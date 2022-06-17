Randy Looney, 72, of Denton, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior after a long battle with cancer on June 15, 2022.
He married Joyce Ann Cheek on February 17, 1972, in Wichita Falls. Randy and Ann moved to Denton in 1973. Randy went to work at West Gate Hospital and after becoming an EMT, worked in the Emergency Room and Ambulance Services. The city took over the ambulance services and he became a Fire Fighter/Paramedic and after 35 years, retired in 2012.
Randy loved to fish, hunt and camp out. He loved spending time with his friends, the beach, and the mountains. He enjoyed walks with Ann and being a HAM Radio operator. He loved playing with his granddaughters. Randy was an accomplished cook and took pride in his gourmet dishes. He especially liked preparing holiday meals.
He is survived by his son, Bryan Looney and wife, Kathryn and son, Tyler Looney, all of Denton. His sister, Vicki Bennett and husband, Wesley, of Green Wood, Arkansas, his granddaughters, Aubrey, Harper and Lexi, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Manley Looney, and Jeane McAdams.
A visitation will take place on Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 3-5:00 P.M at the DeBerry funeral home. Funeral service will take place on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 11:00 in the DeBerry Chapel. He will be interred at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Decatur following the service.
Memorials may be made to Denton Fire Fighter Association, 1812 North Elm Street, Denton, Texas 76201.