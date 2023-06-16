Ralph Dennis Amyx, 82, of Sanger, Texas, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. The oldest of three sons to Fred B. and Marvel (Balthrop) Amyx, Ralph was born in Decatur, Texas, on November 20, 1940.
Ralph graduated from Sanger High School and began attending North Texas State University (now called the University of North Texas), where he earned his Masters’s Degree. On July 30, 1960, in the Lois Community, Ralph married the love of his life, Lela Mae Springer. They made their home in Sanger, where they raised their two children, Curtis and Lynelle. This year would mark 63 years of marriage. He and Lela were members of the First Baptist Church in Sanger, where she worked as the church secretary for forty years, and Ralph served as a Deacon.
In 1963, Ralph began his teaching and coaching career with Sanger ISD. In basketball, he led the Sanger Indians to several Bi-District and District Championships. The signs still hang in the gymnasium on Seventh Street to this day. After receiving his Master’s Degree in Physical Education, he moved to the elementary school where he taught P. E. and Science. He was an excellent teacher, from academic books or life lessons. If you were coached or taught by Ralph, then you were given a nickname. If you walked up to him today, he would still call you by that nickname. He loved and truly cared for his students. He retired after 30 years with Sanger ISD. When he retired in 1993, he had taught two generations of students.
Growing up on a dairy farm, Ralph returned to farming full-time after retirement. Amyx Farms raised some cattle, as well as sheep and goats. Eventually, he concentrated solely on sheep and goats. Ralph was instrumental throughout the State of Texas in helping many of the youth in FFA and 4-H with their show lambs.
Ralph served on the Sanger ISD Board of Trustees for nine years. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Bolivar Masonic Lodge #418, having earned his 60-year Service Award with the Bolivar Lodge and the Grand Lodge of Texas in 2022.
Ralph was a family man and loved the Lord. He lived it every day by example for others to see and follow. Ralph and Lela followed their children and the grandchildren in all their involvement. In May, he was able to travel to graduation for his granddaughter, Ashton, with her Doctoral of Physical Therapy. He had the best outlook on life. He always enjoyed a good story, whether being the teller or the listener. He loved teasing, cutting up, and laughing with everyone he knew.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Lela of Sanger, Texas; one daughter, Lynelle Stroope and her husband, David of Sanger, Texas; one son, Curtis Amyx and his wife, Brenda of Sanger, Texas; sister-in-law, Elaine Amyx of Denton, Texas; one brother, Dickie Amyx and his wife, Melinda of Sanger, Texas; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Liz Springer of Sanger. Additionally, three grandchildren, Weston Stroope of Pleasanton, Texas, Ashton Stroope and her fiancée, Steven Stratso of Fort Worth, Texas, and Dalinda Damm and husband, Phil of Savery, Wyoming; and two great-grandchildren, Morgan Damm, and Reid Damm, also survive him. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Joe Amos Amyx, and one grandson, Billy Craig Dennis.
Visitation will be Monday, June 19, 2023, from 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm at the First Baptist Church of Sanger, Texas. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm. Dr. E. L. McNeal will officiate the services. Pastor Dickie Amyx, Pastor Grant Bowles, and Larry Tidwell will also speak at the services.
Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Please share a memory or offer your condolences to the Amyx family at www.cokerfuneralhome.com.