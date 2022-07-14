R. D. Martin, 90, passed away on July 13, 2022 at his home. He was born in Lubbock, Texas, on October 4, 1931 to Roy Dow and Lucy Chinn Martin, the third of seven children. He graduated from Denton High School and pursued a career in the construction industry. On June 3, 1954, he married Mildred Francis Lancaster in Denton. They raised three children, Vickie, Dennis and Russell. All remain residents of Denton County. In the mid-1970’s he started R. D. Martin Construction Company, which he operated until he retired. In 1994 he married Helen Jane Adams.
R. D. was a longtime resident of Denton and his relatives date back to the 1800’s in Denton County. The log cabin at Chinn’s Chapel Cemetery was built in 1858 by his great-great grandparents, Elisha and Mary Chinn, and their neighbors on property donated by Elisha and Mary for use as a church, school and gathering place. In 1999, R. D. worked to restore the original log cabin at Chinn’s Chapel. His passion was the North Texas State Fair Association, whose mission is the preservation of western heritage and values and supporting youth, agriculture, and the community. He served as the President of the Fair Association and in various other leadership positions for many years. He was also active in the Denton County Livestock Association and the Blue Ribbon Club supporting Denton County youth livestock projects. After retirement, he travelled across the United States multiple times in a motor home with his wife, Helen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Lucy; brothers, Bill, Tex, Jerry and Clyde, and sister, Jessie. He is survived by his sister Agnes Dean and wife Helen Jane Martin; children, Vickie Dee Masten, Dennis and Sherrie Martin, and Russell and Belkys Martin; grandchildren, Michael and Kimberly Martin, Eric and Andrea Martin, Tyler and Blake Martin Hoerster, Ryan and Alicia Martin, and Bailey Martin; and nine great-grandchildren, Cooper, Augustine, Emma, Genevieve, Gianna, Elizabeth, Simon, Zelie and Rusty.
R. D. is fondly remembered as the best dad, father-in-law, uncle, boss and friend by those that knew him. He was a jack of all trades, and truly a master of some, who could “Martinize” a solution to most any problem he came across. He had a wicked sense of humor and was ornery to the core!! He will be missed by all that loved him.
Memorial gifts may be expressed through donations to the North Texas Fair Association at www.NTFair.com
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 1-3 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Chinn’s Chapel Cemetery in Copper Canyon, Texas.