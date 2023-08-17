Philip Keith Lana (72) passed away at home August 7, 2023, surrounded by his family after a three-year battle with cancer.
Philip was born June 3, 1951 to Bert and Beth (Robnett) Lana in Duncan, OK.
He met his wife Trisha in a Physics class at Abilene Christian University. Trisha was captivated by his sparkling brown eyes and by his passing grades. She convinced him to tutor her, and the rest is history. They were married on August 16, 1974 in Graham, TX. Philip and Trisha had a daughter, Brooke, in 1978.
Throughout his life, Philip was an educator and protector of others. Whether he was working for A & M University, the Association of American Railroads, or his own company, Philip taught thousands of first responders how to protect themselves and their communities from hazardous chemicals. Philip’s desire to protect others led to him eventually joining the Denton County Sheriff’s Department, first as a volunteer and later as a full-time Deputy.
Before his cancer diagnosis, Philip was an active member of the Singing Oaks Church of Christ in Denton. He served on numerous church committees and could be found greeting and socializing with friends and newcomers almost every Sunday and Wednesday. After the tumor surgery made it too difficult to physically attend church, he enjoyed listening to the services online.
Philp was generous to those in need. He was kind, funny, and friendly to everyone. He loved reading western novels and watching WWE wrestling. He complained about them, but he secretly loved his cats. Even after his illness made it hard to communicate, he made sure his family knew if the cats needed something.
Philip was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife and daughter, his brother Mike, sister-in-law Chris, and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was a loving husband, father, son, and friend. His passion and integrity to those he loved was unwavering. His infectious smile and laugh will live on forever.
Per his wishes, his body has been donated to UT Southwestern Medical School to help future physicians learn how to save lives. A come and go memorial gathering will be held at his home on Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 1 to 4. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society.