Paul Raymond Kipgen of Savannah, TX passed away on May 14, 2023 at age 63 due to complications from cancer. His passing came quickly, and he was surrounded by friends and family in his daughter’s home in Hurst, TX.
Paul was born to Donald and Joyce Kipgen in Artesia, NM. At age 9, the family moved to Odessa, TX. Paul would often share memories of visiting his dad in the oil fields. Stories of his adventures there with his childhood dogs, Peanut and Buttercup, were a favorite pastime on family road trips.
After graduating from Odessa Permian High School, he attended East Texas State University (now A&M Commerce) where he met his wife, Jane. They married on August 18, 1984, and moved to The Colony, TX where they raised their family. Paul shared a love of travel with Jane, seeing most of the country by car. Before he passed, he fulfilled his life-long promise to Jane when he took them to Paris, France in the fall of 2022.
Paul dedicated his life to serving the church wherever he could. He most recently served as the music minister and associate pastor of Pilgrim’s Way Baptist Church in Sanger, TX. His guitars were never far, and he loved to share a song whenever he could. He also loved to share his sense of humor. Few things amused him more than making people cringe with a well-placed pun (or, as he liked to say, he was a regular Paul “Pun”yan).
Paul is survived by his wife Jane; his daughter Katherine Randermann, her husband Justin, and their children Stephen and Madelyn; his daughter Sara Martinez, her husband Jose, and their children Noah and Savannah; his son Christopher Kipgen, his wife Amy, and their children Brooklynn and Kenneth; and his sister, Anna Lawson.
