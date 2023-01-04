Paul Bolinger, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, passed away on December 12, 2022 at the age of 84. He is missed by family who love him dearly but who know he has been promoted to heaven and is with our Lord Jesus.
Paul was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Jeffrey Bolinger, his parents, Russell and Joycie (Mason) Bolinger, his sisters Beverly Jean Troop and Joan Doyle, and his brothers, Russell Bolinger, Arthur Bolinger and Franklin Bolinger.
Paul is survived by his wife, June (Barrett) Bolinger, his daughter, Janet Sever Hull (and husband Jeff) of Hickory Creek, Texas; his son, Brian Bolinger (and wife Natalie) of Austin, Texas; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Matthew Sever and wife, Bekah, of Troy Michigan, Ryan Sever and wife, Paige, and children, Graham, Hallie, and Nolan Paul (named after his great-grandpa) of McCordsville, Indiana, Jessica Bolinger and daughter, Audrey, of Wakarusa, Indiana, Anna Sever of Tallahassee, Florida, Brock Bolinger of Austin, Texas, Nicole Bolinger of Austin, Texas, and Morgan Tibble and husband, Adam, of Kalamazoo, Michigan. Paul is also survived by a brother, Terry Bolinger and wife, Michelle, of Catawba, South Carolina, a sister, Helen Stiles of Belleview, Florida, and many much-loved nieces and nephews.
Paul was born on February 22 or 23, 1938 around midnight at home in Saint Joseph County in Indiana, not far from his beloved University of Notre Dame. His mother always said his birthday was on the 22nd but his birth certificate listed the 23rd. Paul was the fifth of eight children with three sisters and four brothers. He lived in Indiana until he was 10 years old when his family moved to a farm in Joy, Missouri. Paul was responsible for farm chores and he also went to school in a one room school house that was a mile walk from their home. His family attended a Southern Baptist Church every Sunday and Paul was baptized in the Montauk River. This was the beginning of a deep and abiding faith in God that sustained him throughout his life.
By the time he was in high school, his family had moved back to Indiana. Paul attended Nappanee High School where he excelled at football and made the 1954 all state football team during his senior year. He graduated at the age of 17 in 1955 and spent one semester at Earlham College where he played football for a season. In early 1956, Paul enlisted in the United States Army and spent three years in the Army, most of the time stationed in Japan.
In June of 1966, Paul married the love of his life, June. He always said that day was the best day of his life. Paul had always wanted to be a father and when he married June, he became dad to five-year-old Janet and one-year-old Jeff. He formally adopted both children in July of 1967 and he said that was the second-best day of his life. In February of 1971, their son, Brian, was born and finally the family was complete.
Paul and June were happily married for 56 years and gave us all a wonderful example of a good marriage where both people loved and cherished one another. Paul loved nothing more than to surprise June with flowers, candy, love notes...and an occasional bottle of vodka. Over the years, they went on many vacation adventures together, sometimes just the two of them and sometimes with the children.
Paul and June both came from large families and they loved spending time with one another’s brothers and sisters and their families. There was always room at their table and in their home because family was so important to them.
Besides his family, Paul loved the game of golf. He was self-taught and had a couple of holes in one during his golfing years. He also loved cheering on his Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the football season and he especially loved it when his children and grandchildren would watch the games with him.
In July of 2006, his son, Jeff, died unexpectedly. Paul said it was the worst day of his life and that he would never get over it. Through the good times and the hard times, June and their family were his top priority.
When his children and then his grandchildren got old enough to play sports, Paul was either in the stands (or on the field) cheering them on or working as an umpire behind home plate. When his grandsons played basketball in high school an hour from Elkhart, he showed up at every game. He made it clear that he was very proud of each of his children and grandchildren and he was always the first to say “I love you” to them.
Paul was a salesman like no other. He could and would sell people things they didn’t know they wanted. He spent his career working in the Recreational Vehicle Industry in Northern Indiana for close to 40 years. During his career, he worked his way from salesman to president of a van conversion company (Van American) and later owned his own van conversion company (Knob Creek Motor Coach).
After he retired the first time, he was bored so he went back to work for Coachmen. After he retired the second time, he still didn’t want to sit around, so he worked as a store merchandiser for various companies. In 2012, Paul and June moved to Denton, Texas to live near their children. It was in Denton that Paul went back to work for a third time, as an elementary school crossing guard. He said it was great fun and his favorite job of any he ever had. He loved the kids and they loved him and he kept them safe. “Mr. Paul” as he was known, showed up rain or shine with kind words and a smile for the children. They would line up to get high fives and fist bumps from him before they crossed the road. He retired for the final time in 2019 due to health issues and to spend more time with June.
Paul loved his children and their spouses and he adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and he was much loved by all of them. The family will hold a funeral service for Paul on Wednesday, January 4th at 2:00 p.m. at the Harrell Funeral Home on Hwy 290 W in Dripping Springs, Texas. A private family burial will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on January 6th. Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in memory of Paul to the Vascular Birthmarks Foundation at birthmark.org or mailed to: The Vascular Birthmarks Foundation, P.O. Box 106, Latham, NY 12110.