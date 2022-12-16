Patricia Naoma Decker

Patricia Naoma (Van Den Biggelaar) Decker, 54, of Lake Dallas, Texas, slipped into the arms of her savior on November 5, 2022.
Patricia (“Pat”) was born October 6, 1968, in Seattle, Washington. The daughter of Nellie (Cartensen) Van Den Biggelar and John Van Den Biggelaar.
Patricia proudly earned a degree in Nursing and worked for many years as a Nurse in Arkansas.
Patricia was a force here on Earth. She loved her son and all her family. She also loved “her” Pittsburg Steelers, Nascar, and being at the lake or outdoors.
She will forever be missed!
She is survived by one son, Hayden Gage Barnett, and girlfriend, Bethany Byrd. Two granddaughters, that lit up her world, Sylvanas Juniper Rose Barnett and Lilith Byrd. Gage’s’ Father, Jeff Barnett. Her brother, John Van Den Biggelarr and sister-in-law Linda Seaman. Her sister, Stephanie (Cartensen) Mierop and brother-in-law, Tim Hammons. Additionally, she is survived by her boyfriend, Chad Dorman and Chad’s father, Mr. David Dorman also known as “Papa Bear”. There are also several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, John Van Den Biggelaar.
The family will be honoring Patricia’s memory with a Celebration of Life. Date to be determined.
