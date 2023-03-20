Patricia Lou Platt Massimino Scott, 88, of Grapevine (formerly of Valley View), passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Grapevine, surrounded by her family. Born on June 7, 1934, Pat was the only child of John and Catherine (Hartman) Platt.
Pat was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA. When she turned 18, she moved to Texas and remained for the rest of her life. She lived in Valley View, Texas, for over 30 years. Pat worked for Denton County for some time, starting in the HR Department and moving on to the Treasury Department.
She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Vicki Mason. Remaining to cherish her memory are her children, Barbara Anker of Pittsburgh, PA, Robert Massimino of Pittsburgh, PA, and Debra Koepp of Flower Mound. Additionally, she is survived by eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Pat will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Center of Unity Church, located at 1650 Hughes Road, Grapevine, TX, 76051. In addition, a gathering of friends and family to honor Pat’s memory will be in the Valley View Cemetery in Valley View, Texas, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 1:00 PM.
Arrangements are with Coker Funeral Home in Sanger, Texas. Please share a memory of Pat or offer your condolences to the Scott Family at www.cokerfuneralhome.com.