Patricia Carpenter Loveday, of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at her home with her love, Dan Bowles by her side. She was 76.
Patricia was born to Ralph and Virginia Carpenter, in Nova, Ohio, attending Ruggles-Troy Schools and Mapleton High School. In 1961 the family moved to Irving, Texas. There she ultimately met and married James Loveday in 1963, having three children. Sadly, James died in 1997. Pat went on to establish herself in a career with State Farm Insurance. During a grade school reunion in Nankin, Ohio in 1999, Pat re-met Dan Bowles, a school friend. A relationship developed that forced Dan to drag Pat, kicking and screaming, back to Michigan, where they have resided ever since, currently in Lake City, MI. She chose to pass, in Dan’s arms in the log cabin she so loved. Their life together has been overflowing with travel, unusual experiences, and a life of joy. Pat was a friend to all. Being from Texas, she continually reminded Dan that you had to talk to people. That could mean taking two hours at the grocery to buy a loaf of bread and a gallon of milk, but garnering the complete life history of the single mom behind the cash register. Once pictured in the local newspaper climbing up shelves to grab a can from the top shelf for an elderly widower. She went on to help him complete his shopping. That exemplifies her view of life. Affectionately known as “Miss Patty”!! She traveled extensively on the back of Dan’s motorcycle to Tennessee, Utah, and one 3,500 mile trip to Texas for her surprise 60th birthday party. After all that, she opted to get a license and ride her own bike. She was a force to be reckoned with! After a brief retirement, she chose to return to the work force assisting the HR department at North Star BlueScope Steel in Delta, OH. She claimed it was for a little extra money, but all reports indicate that she just loved to talk to people all day long. No complaints were ever recorded!
Pat was preceded in this current journey by her parents and a sister, Joyce Gorney Parades, and a daughter-in-law, Michelle Loveday.
She has moved on from us and the trials of Alzheimer’s. Wish her safe travels. She will be greatly missed by those left behind, including: Dan Bowles of Lake City, MI; brother, David (Janet) Carpenter, Grove City, Ohio; sons, Troy (Deborah) Loveday of Allen, Texas, Bryan Loveday of Jasper, MI; daughter, Tonya (David) Loveday-Ward of Broomfield, CO; step-sons, Danny (Edie) Bowles of Blissfield, MI, Jon (Jolene) Bowles of Adrian, MI; nine grandchildren; Jeremy Loveday, Jonathan Loveday, Mia Loveday, Sutton Ward, Anson Ward, Courtland Bowles, Elijah Bowles, Noah Bowles and Parker Bowles; treasured friends, her “Texas Girls”, Polly Dalton and Becky Hartford, as well as Debbie Kline, Ashland, OH; not forgetting her constant protector pup, “Molly”!
Funeral services will take place Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City, MI with cremation to follow.
It is suggested that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Ardis Missaukee District Library.
