Paris Milton Rutherford III, Professor Emeritus in Jazz Studies at the University of North Texas, went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2022 after a battle with cancer. Paris’ joy in life and in his loved ones remained strong until the very end.
Paris was born in Dallas to Ruth and Paris M. Rutherford II in 1934. Captivated by music even in his very early years, Paris began piano lessons at his mother’s side when he was 4 years old. He studied music at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, completing both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. As a young adult, Paris played the trombone in the 4th Army band, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, top-tier dance bands in Dallas and surrounding cities, and in the emerging jingle industry in Dallas. It was during this period that Paris also began to work as a writer, completing many charts for the Army Band, the Hugh Fowler Band, and the growing advertising industry in Dallas.
Paris’ work in advertising music led to the discovery of one of his great loves. After writing some vocal charts with a jazz flavor for a group of friends who were first-call jingle singers, he realized how exciting the combination of lyric with close jazz harmonies could be. This work as an arranger, for both instrumental ensembles and vocal groups, would become his life’s work for the next many decades. Paris traveled to Europe in the mid 1970’s to expand his horizons as a writer. Upon returning to the States, he took his first teaching position at the University of Colorado Denver. In 1978 Paris was hired at the University of North Texas to teach instrumental arranging and lead a group of vocalists called The Commercial Singers. Paris began writing arrangements for these singers, and this association became transformative for both Paris and for jazz education at UNT. UNT was already known for the jazz program, headlined by the One O’clock Lab Band. With the addition of vocal jazz, the Jazz Singers became the flagship group for jazz vocalists at UNT, traveling to festivals and conventions and giving concerts across the U.S. and abroad. With invaluable input from his teaching assistants and colleagues, Paris founded and developed the vocal jazz degree at UNT.
Paris retired from teaching at UNT in 2009, after 30 years spent teaching and building the programs in instrumental arranging and vocal jazz. Paris continued to write after retirement from teaching, regularly producing new vocal jazz arrangements for Hal Leonard Publications.
Paris was known for his wonderful sense of humor. His unique way of looking at life and situations colored both his teaching and interactions with others, and he is remembered very fondly by many who studied and worked with him over the years. This creativity was evident in his work as a writer as well, manifestedin a love for unexpected and adventurous harmony that was present in everything he wrote.
Paris is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Lynne Rutherford. Paris had 6 children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Paris is survived by daughters Holly O’Brien, Michelle Bova, and Meredith MacIntire, and sons Shannon Rutherford, and Paris Rutherford IV. Daughter Stephanie Jones predeceased Paris.
Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 14 at Stonebriar Community Church in Frisco, TX. A memorial concert is being planned at UNT for later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jazz Leadership Scholarship in Honor of Paris Rutherford at the University of North Texas in Denton, TX.