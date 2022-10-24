Pablo “Paul” J. Serna

Pablo “Paul” Jimenez Serna, 83, passed away at his home in Sanger on October 22, 2022. Paul was born on January 25, 1939, in Goliad, Texas, to Camilo Serna and Camila Jimenez Serna.
On June 5, 1958, he married Margarita Saucedo in Nueces County, Texas. They made their way to Sanger, where they raised their family. Paul was a butcher for Safeway, Tom Thumb, and Burrus Supermarkets.
He is survived by his wife Margarita of Sanger; one daughter, Debbie Flores and husband Robert of Crowley, Texas; three sons, Pablo (Paul) Serna and his wife Lisa of Fort Worth; Isaac Serna and wife Marcela of Corinth, and Javiar Serna and wife Susie of Sanger; and three sisters, Mage Falcon of Chicago, IL, Janie Serna of Robstown, and Rose Rodriguez of Arlington. Additionally, there are four grandchildren: Zachary Serna, Natalie Serna Gideon, husband James, Pablo Benjamin Serna, and Nicolas Flores, and one great-grandchild, Archibald Wesley Gideon. Paul is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Flora Gonzalez (Robstown) and Angie Ayala (Prosper); and one brother Pablo Suarez.
Visitation is on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Coker Funeral Home, 403 Pecan Street, Sanger, Texas. A graveside service for Paul is on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Pavilion in the Sanger Cemetery. Pablo S. Serna will officiate the services.
Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Please share a memory or offer your condolences to the Serna Family at www.cokerfuneralhome.com.